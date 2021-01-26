Latest PGA Tour winner could soon be forced to LEAVE the game

Fresh from his American Express triumph, Si Woo Kim has confirmed that he will be undertaking compulsory military service in his native South Korea in the near future.



South Korea’s laws require all able-bodied men between the ages of 18 to 28 to enrol in compulsory military service.

Kim, 25, has just three years left to complete his mandatory service, which usually lasts for approximately 18 months, making it among the longest in the world.



• WATCH - Pro tries weirdest grip we've ever seen

• New coach but no gear deal for former world No.1

“I didn't do the service yet,” said Kim following his third PGA Tour victory at The American Express. “I'm planning on it as a Korean but I don't know when I will go there. That's my answer.”

Kim, who moved into the top-50 on the OWGR with his victory at PGA West, would be granted an exemption for his military service if he were to win a medal in the Olympics or a gold medal in the Asian Games.

His three PGA Tour wins, including at the Players Championship in 2017, don't count toward that exemption.

• "It's not right" - Pro hits out at English ban



Other South Korean PGA Tour players, such as Seung-Yul Noh and Sangmoon Bae, have experienced the situation before and, as a result, the PGA Tour features a "Mandatory Obligation" category that would allow Kim to retain his exemption after completing his service.

• Rory weighs in on Justin Thomas controversy

Kim, who dropped only two shots all week at the American Express, now has the second most wins of any South Korean on the PGA Tour. K.J. Choi sits first with eight.