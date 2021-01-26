search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsLatest PGA Tour winner could soon be forced to LEAVE the game

Golf News

Latest PGA Tour winner could soon be forced to LEAVE the game

By Ryan Crombie25 January, 2021
American Express Si Woo Kim PGA Tour Military Service South Korea Sangmoon Bae Tour News
Si Woo Kim

Fresh from his American Express triumph, Si Woo Kim has confirmed that he will be undertaking compulsory military service in his native South Korea in the near future.

South Korea’s laws require all able-bodied men between the ages of 18 to 28 to enrol in compulsory military service.

Kim, 25, has just three years left to complete his mandatory service, which usually lasts for approximately 18 months, making it among the longest in the world.

• WATCH - Pro tries weirdest grip we've ever seen

• New coach but no gear deal for former world No.1

“I didn't do the service yet,” said Kim following his third PGA Tour victory at The American Express. “I'm planning on it as a Korean but I don't know when I will go there. That's my answer.”

Kim, who moved into the top-50 on the OWGR with his victory at PGA West, would be granted an exemption for his military service if he were to win a medal in the Olympics or a gold medal in the Asian Games.

His three PGA Tour wins, including at the Players Championship in 2017, don't count toward that exemption.

• "It's not right" - Pro hits out at English ban

Other South Korean PGA Tour players, such as Seung-Yul Noh and Sangmoon Bae, have experienced the situation before and, as a result, the PGA Tour features a "Mandatory Obligation" category that would allow Kim to retain his exemption after completing his service.

• Rory weighs in on Justin Thomas controversy

Kim, who dropped only two shots all week at the American Express, now has the second most wins of any South Korean on the PGA Tour. K.J. Choi sits first with eight.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - American Express

Related Articles - Si Woo Kim

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - South Korea

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
EPIC SPEED vs MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH - Should you be upgrading your Callaway driver?
Callaway
play button
HAS PING MADE ITS BEST EVER GAME IMPROVEMENT IRON? - G425 vs G410 vs G400
Ping
play button
ARE THESE DRIVERS REALLY BETTER THAN EVER BEFORE? – TaylorMade SIM2 driver review
TaylorMade
play button
IS THIS THE FASTEST DRIVER WE’VE EVER TESTED??? - Callaway Epic Speed, MAX & MAX LS review
Callaway
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

"I know I can defend my title" says Lucas Herbert
The bag tweak every high handicapper needs to make
Path to Victory Si Woo Kim - Swing Analysis
Win a Motocaddy M1 DHC electric trolley
R&A to team up with Niall Horan and Modest! Golf

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Increase your shaft lean for more consistency
Watch
play button
A quick drill from Denis Pugh that will help your game
Watch
play button
Load up the right side for more power
Watch
play button
The correct grip is essential to good ball striking
Watch
See all videos right arrow