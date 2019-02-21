search
American football icon to play in PGA Tour event

Golf News

American football icon to play in PGA Tour event

By Michael McEwan20 February, 2019
Tony Romo has accepted a sponsor’s invitation to play in the AT&T Byron Nelson on the PGA Tour in May.

Romo, who spent 14 seasons as the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL, has accepted a sponsor’s invitation to play in the event at his home course, Trinity Forest, in Dallas.

This will be the second time that the 38-year-old will peg it up in a PGA Tour event, following his appearance in the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship in the Dominican Republic last year where he missed the cut.

However, the Byron Nelson is a whole new level.

Romo, who reportedly plays off a +0.3 handicap, is likely to be joined in the field by multiple major champion Jordan Spieth and three-time PGA Tour winner Ryan Palmer.

Tony Romo Cowboys

"Golf is one of my greatest passions outside my family and football, and I am honoured to have the opportunity to compete amongst the pros again in this year's AT&T Byron Nelson," said Romo in a statement.

Tournament director Jon Drago described the NFL icon as a “legendary competitor”, adding: “We look forward to watching him put his talents to test while competing against the best in the game of golf.”

The AT&T Byron Nelson takes place from May 9-12.

