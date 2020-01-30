American Golf launches 'biggest ever driver test'

With golf’s biggest brands bringing new technology and promises of increased distance for every golfer, 2020 is already looking like a bumper year for anyone looking for a few extra yards. But with so many options, it can be a tough job knowing where to start looking.



That’s where American Golf comes in. The nationwide golf retailer is inviting golfers to test out seven of the biggest brands’ drivers in its Battle of the Brands long drive competition; with four £500 American Golf vouchers up for grabs for the longest drive in four categories.

From now until February 17, golfers can visit any American Golf store to hit three shots with each of the Benross Delta, Callaway Mavrik, Cobra SpeedZone, Ping G410, TaylorMade SIM, Titleist TS2 and Wilson Launch Pad. The longest drive using any driver will win one of four £500 American Golf vouchers in men’s and ladies’ over-45 and under-45 categories.



Will Sturgess, brand manager at American Golf is excited to see the results that the nation's golfers record.

“This is set to be the biggest head-to-head driver test that the UK has ever seen and will provide us with the definitive answer to what is the longest driver on the market,” he said.



“With a potential sample size of thousands, not only will we see the limits of each brand when the UK’s biggest-hitting club golfers step up to the tee but the average distances from golfers who just want to come and try the clubs side by side will give a unique insight into which club gives the ‘average golfer’ the biggest distance advantage.”



With four weeks to put the game’s latest drivers to the test, every golfer has a unique opportunity to see for themselves how the marketing claims translate to real life performance. And with £500 American Golf vouchers up for grabs, every club golfer that fancies themselves as a big hitter can put all the clubs under real pressure and help American Golf crown the winner of this unprecedented test.

To find out more, click here