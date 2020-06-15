American Golf launches innovative campaign for Father’s Day

American Golf is celebrating Father’s Day and the special bond that comes from fathers playing golf with their children with the launch of its ‘Golf With Dad’ competition.



The nationwide retailer wants father and their daughters or sons to take a picture of themselves playing golf together on the course, at the range or even in the garden, and post on their social feed tagging @American_golf @father_son_golf and using the hashtag #GolfWithDad.



American Golf will then share their favourites and, on June 26, Instagram stars Andy and Riley Banks will choose the winner of £300 American Golf vouchers.

Andy and Riley’s channel has followed their golfing journey for the past three years, gaining a cult following of golfers who enjoy watching how their game progresses alongside the special bond they have developed through golf.

“Just getting away from the stresses of modern life and playing golf with your son or daughter is very special and something I will never take for granted,” said Andy Banks, the father in the social media duo sensation.

“These moments are something we will treasure forever and can honestly say our relationship as father and son has flourished because of the game. Looking back on our journey you realise golf is more than just a game; it teaches essential life skills. I am extremely grateful I get to play golf with my ‘little best mate.’”

Age is no limit to entry, so if you’re eight or 80 get snapping and get involved. As Riley concludes, “’Golf With Dad’ can be so much more than just the game and that’s a message worth sharing.”