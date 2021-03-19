American Golf set to launch high-tech superstore

Europe’s largest golf retailer, American Golf, is set to unveil a £650k state-of-the-art golf superstore at the Trafford Centre.

The new store will feature the UK’s first digitally-controlled ‘Zen Green Stage’, which simulates real-world putting green slopes.

Used in the Sky Sports TV studio, the unique Zen Green Stage will enable budding and seasoned golfers to tackle a limitless variety of breaking putts on ultra-real turf, while testing out the wide range of men’s, women’s and children’s equipment in store.

Opening to the public on April 12, in line with other non-essential retail, the new state-of-the-art store will also feature custom fit bays with GCQuad launch monitor technology. The technology’s four ultra-high-speed cameras will measure each customer’s swing to the sub-millimetre.

Up to 15 new jobs are to be created at the new store, where visitors can take advantage of a free custom fit session in one of three dedicated high-tech Fitting Bays.

Trafford Golf Centre is the UK’s most popular golf range and home to The Academy, with 10 PGA teaching professionals offering coaching to all levels, from beginner through to experienced golfer.

Each of the venue’s 53 bays include Power Tee and Toptracer, with refreshments available directly to your bay from an on-site café.

"Golf has seen a huge surge in popularity over the last 12 months and being a socially-distanced sport, we expect this to continue when golf courses re-open on March 29," says Gary Favell, CEO, American Golf.

"Golf is an inclusive sport that everyone can play and our Trafford store has been designed with interactive features, including the Zen Green Stage and GCQuad Technology, to appeal to families and those who have never played before, as much as the seasoned pros."

Trafford Golf Centre is set to reopen to the public on March 29, in line with Government guidelines.