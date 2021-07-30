American Golf to design Open-inspired apparel range

Thanks to American Golf, you’ll soon be able to rock up to your local course in Open Championship-themed golf gear.



American Golf has secured a five-year partnership with The R&A to design and exclusively retail an officially licensed range of products inspired by The Open.

The core of the range will include apparel for men, women and children including the likes of polos, shorts, trousers, and waterproofs, as well as stylish, high-tech golfing accessories and equipment including tees, golf bags, luggage, and trolleys.

The range will officially launch in 2022 to coincide with The 150th Open at St Andrews.

According to American Golf, the unique range will include designs celebrating the significant milestone in the Open Championship’s long and prestigious history.

“Partnering with The R&A on a new range of apparel, accessories and equipment for The Open is incredibly meaningful for us, especially as it will launch ahead of the 150th Championship,” said Gary Favell, CEO, American Golf.

“To be able to align our brand with the oldest and one of the most prestigious golf championships in the world is wonderful.

“Both The R&A and American Golf are passionate about championing inclusivity within the sport as it modernises and becomes ever-popular. This range will provide golfers of every level with the kit intended to make them feel like they’re stepping out onto the Old Course to play at The Open Championship.”