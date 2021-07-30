search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsAmerican Golf to design Open-inspired apparel range

Golf News

American Golf to design Open-inspired apparel range

By Ryan Crombie29 July, 2021
The Open American Golf New Gear St Andrews The 150th Open
American Golf Open Gear

Thanks to American Golf, you’ll soon be able to rock up to your local course in Open Championship-themed golf gear.

American Golf has secured a five-year partnership with The R&A to design and exclusively retail an officially licensed range of products inspired by The Open.

The core of the range will include apparel for men, women and children including the likes of polos, shorts, trousers, and waterproofs, as well as stylish, high-tech golfing accessories and equipment including tees, golf bags, luggage, and trolleys.

• High-profile European Tour event cancelled

• Pro launches scathing attack on PGA Tour

The range will officially launch in 2022 to coincide with The 150th Open at St Andrews. 

According to American Golf, the unique range will include designs celebrating the significant milestone in the Open Championship’s long and prestigious history.

• Fowler aims dig at Bryson DeChambeau

“Partnering with The R&A on a new range of apparel, accessories and equipment for The Open is incredibly meaningful for us, especially as it will launch ahead of the 150th Championship,” said Gary Favell, CEO, American Golf. 

“To be able to align our brand with the oldest and one of the most prestigious golf championships in the world is wonderful.

• PGA Tour to ban players from Saudi International

“Both The R&A and American Golf are passionate about championing inclusivity within the sport as it modernises and becomes ever-popular. This range will provide golfers of every level with the kit intended to make them feel like they’re stepping out onto the Old Course to play at The Open Championship.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - The Open

Related Articles - American Golf

Related Articles - New Gear

Related Articles - St Andrews

Related Articles - The 150th Open

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
HOW DO THE NEW TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS PERFORM?
Titleist
play button
HAS TITLEIST MADE BIG IMPROVEMENTS? | T-Series irons review
Titleist
play button
PLAYING THE OLD COURSE AT ST ANDREWS | AN EPIC EXPERIENCE
Callaway Golf
play button
DRIVING TIPS FROM A TOUR PRO | with Ewen Ferguson
Ewen Ferguson
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Olympic medal hopeful OUT after positive COVID-19 test
Rory McIlroy: “If you’re not right mentally that’s an injury too”
American Golf to design Open-inspired apparel range
PGA Tour caddie blasts US athletes taking the knee
Report: PGA Tour to ban players from playing Saudi International

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
The correct posture and alignment
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s ball striking tips
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s stepping-stone to better golf
Watch
play button
Improve your rhythm and you will improve your golf
Watch
See all videos right arrow