American Golf unveils brand new £500k flagship store

Top golf retailer American Golf has announced the opening of its flagship store at World of Golf, New Malden, following an investment of over £500,000.



Billed as the ‘future of golf retail’, the state-of-the-art facility will employ up to 20 people and features a wide variety of the latest club fitting and swing analysis technology.

“The first customers to the store have described the experience like an upmarket West End shopping experience, and that’s exactly the feel we were aiming for when we designed the store,” said Iember Gordon, retail marketing manager at American Golf.

“We’ve combined open spaces for browsing our widest range of men’s and ladies’ apparel and footwear with the latest golf clubs and equipment from the biggest manufacturers in the game. Add in our two dedicated fitting bays that are filled with the latest technology and the New Malden store really does have something for every golfer.”

To match the shopping experience at the new store, American Golf has invested heavily in technology to ensure that the region’s golfers are getting the best possible clubs for their game. Two dedicated custom fitting bays are equipped with Foresight GCQuad launch monitor technology and linked up to a simulator screen for an immersive club fitting experience.

SAM Putt Lab technology ensures that golfers can get the perfect putter for their game and, to complete the shopping experience, in-store kiosks allow customers to browse the whole American Golf range.

“I’m very proud to be heading up the team responsible for delivering on this huge investment,” said Paul Newman, store manager at American Golf New Malden.

“We started with a staff of 16 working in the store, including several PGA professionals, and have had to add four more positions. The combination of this unique golf retail experience and the fantastic facilities at World of Golf is a big draw for the area and I’m delighted to be part of such a positive story for the golf industry.”

