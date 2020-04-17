search
American Golf unveils details of NHS fundraising campaign

Golf News

American Golf unveils details of NHS fundraising campaign

By bunkered.co.uk17 April, 2020
American Golf is raising money for NHS Charities Together with a unique opportunity for anyone who £5 to its news Just Giving campaign.

The nationwide golf retailer has teamed-up with Golf Alchemy and Cleveland Golf to give away an exclusive set of three NHS branded wedges to one lucky donator. 

The prize is truly unique, as the team at Golf Alchemy has branded each club with the NHS logo, and carefully added a message of thanks to all NHS workers from three-year-old Henry Brown, whose mother Emma Marshall is a healthcare provider for the NHS in Watford.

Conrad Edkins, the marketing director at American Golf said: “We wanted to contribute to the wave of support that the country is giving to our incredible NHS staff and volunteers. Their tireless work in caring for COVID-19 patients is an inspiration to us all and I hope that through this collaboration we can show how much we care and support them in their amazing work. 

"Our initial target was £1,000 but, having reached that within 12 hours, we’re now aiming for £10,000. If you play golf, or know someone who does, please donate and help support your NHS staff and volunteers.”

This national campaign, endorsed by NHS England, acknowledges and supports all NHS staff and volunteers who are looking after those affected by coronavirus. 

All funds generated will be granted to member NHS charities supporting the health and emotional well-being of those providing front-line healthcare.

Tom Brown, the brand marketing manager at Srixon Sports Europe, added: “We’ve worked with Golf Alchemy and American Golf for years and we’re delighted that we can come together to supply some Cleveland Golf wedges to help contribute some vital funds for our heroes fighting this terrible virus head-on.”

How to get involved

To enter the prize draw, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising... and make a donation of a minimum of £5. 

One random donator will be selected at midday on Friday, May 15, 2020. 

They will then receive their unique prize from American Golf, Golf Alchemy and Cleveland Golf, along with the satisfaction of having been part of this incredible campaign.

Golf News

Scottish Golf: A never-ending disaster that must end now
Scottish Golf CEO Andrew McKinlay resigns
Popular Scottish golf club launches membership appeal
WIN A FREE FOURBALL AT DUMBARNIE LINKS!
Report: PGA Tour could need 1 MILLION COVID-19 tests

