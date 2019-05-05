American star confirms he'll play Scottish Open

American star Matt Kuchar will make his third consecutive appearance in the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open when he tees it up at The Renaissance Club this summer



The four-time Ryder Cup player is currently leading the FedEx Cup standings on the PGA after two victories and a further four top-ten finishes this season.

The 40-year-old has three top-tens in his eight previous Scottish Open starts, including a second-place finish just a few miles along ‘Scotland’s Golf Coast’ at Gullane in 2015.



• PGA feels 'Tiger Effect' after Woods' Masters win

• "I got Masters prep wrong" admits Justin Rose

He tied for fourth in 2017 ahead of producing his best-ever performance in The Open at Royal Birkdale the following week, where he finished runner-up to compatriot Jordan Spieth. He went on to finish ninth at Carnoustie last season after once again playing in Scotland’s national open the previous week.



• WATCH - Kid Rock spills spectator's drink with shank



Six out of the last nine winners of The Open have taken part in the Scottish Open before lifting the Claret Jug and Kuchar believes teeing it up in Scotland, the Home of Golf, is the perfect preparation as he aims to capture his maiden major.

“I’ve really enjoyed playing in the Scottish Open over the past few years,” he said. “I’ve had a good couple of runs at the title and always enjoy the great competition. I view the tournament not just as great preparation for The Open but also as a challenge in its own right.



• Night vision for ladies' golf in Dubai this week



“It’s always a pleasure to play in front of the Scottish fans. They are always so knowledgeable and welcoming, and I look forward to getting back over there this summer.”



• "Get the f*** out of here" - Horschel snaps at fan



Kuchar joins the likes of Henrik Stenson, Russell Knox and Lee Westwood in committing to this year’s Scottish Open, with Rory McIlroy also widely expected to take part.

South Africa’s Brandon Stone will look to defend his title when the tournament takes place from July 11-14.