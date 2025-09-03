Sign up for our daily newsletter
A stacked field has arrived at the K Club for the 2025 Amgen Irish Open – and there is huge prize money on the line, too.
Rory McIlroy headlines the field at the former Ryder Cup venue in County Kildare, where the Irish Open will stage its 70th renewal.
There will be a strong Irish contingent too, with Shane Lowry and Padraig Harrington joining McIlroy in the field.
Meanwhile, Brooks Koepka has made the trip across the Atlantic for the tournament after being handed a tournament invite.
In total, there will be a $6million prize purse available at The K Club for the third leg of the DP World Tour’s Back 9 Swing, with over $1million going to the champion.
Amgen Irish Open 2025 prize money payout in full
Here is the full prize money breakdown, which will be updated with what each golfer earns at the conclusion of the tournament.
1 $1,020,000
2 $660,000
3 $378,000
4 $300,000
5 $254,400
6 $210,000
7 $180,000
8 $150,000
9 $134,400
10 $120,000
11 $110,400
12 $103,200
13 $96,600
14 $91,800
15 $88,200
16 $84,600
17 $81,000
18 $77,400
19 $74,400
20 $72,000
21 $69,600
22 $67,800
23 $66,000
24 $64,200
25 $62,400
26 $60,600
27 $58,800
28 $57,000
29 $55,200
30 $53,400
31 $51,600
32 $49,800
33 $48,000
34 $46,200
35 $44,000
36 $42,600
37 $41,400
38 $40,200
39 $39,000
40 $37,800
41 $36,600
42 $35,400
43 $34,200
44 $33,000
45 $31,800
46 $30,600
47 $29,400
48 $28,200
49 $27,000
50 $25,800
51 $24,600
52 $23,400
53 $22,200
54 $21,000
55 $20,400
56 $19,800
57 $19,200
58 $18,600
59 $18,000
60 $17,400
61 $16,800
62 $16,200
63 $15,600
64 $15,000
65 $14,400
66 $13,800
67 $13,200
68 $12,600
69 $12,000
70 $11,400
