A stacked field has arrived at the K Club for the 2025 Amgen Irish Open – and there is huge prize money on the line, too.

Rory McIlroy headlines the field at the former Ryder Cup venue in County Kildare, where the Irish Open will stage its 70th renewal.

There will be a strong Irish contingent too, with Shane Lowry and Padraig Harrington joining McIlroy in the field.

Meanwhile, Brooks Koepka has made the trip across the Atlantic for the tournament after being handed a tournament invite.

In total, there will be a $6million prize purse available at The K Club for the third leg of the DP World Tour’s Back 9 Swing, with over $1million going to the champion.

Amgen Irish Open 2025 prize money payout in full

Here is the full prize money breakdown, which will be updated with what each golfer earns at the conclusion of the tournament.

1 $1,020,000

2 $660,000

3 $378,000

4 $300,000

5 $254,400

6 $210,000

7 $180,000

8 $150,000

9 $134,400

10 $120,000

11 $110,400

12 $103,200

13 $96,600

14 $91,800

15 $88,200

16 $84,600

17 $81,000

18 $77,400

19 $74,400

20 $72,000

21 $69,600

22 $67,800

23 $66,000

24 $64,200

25 $62,400

26 $60,600

27 $58,800

28 $57,000

29 $55,200

30 $53,400

31 $51,600

32 $49,800

33 $48,000

34 $46,200

35 $44,000

36 $42,600

37 $41,400

38 $40,200

39 $39,000

40 $37,800

41 $36,600

42 $35,400

43 $34,200

44 $33,000

45 $31,800

46 $30,600

47 $29,400

48 $28,200

49 $27,000

50 $25,800

51 $24,600

52 $23,400

53 $22,200

54 $21,000

55 $20,400

56 $19,800

57 $19,200

58 $18,600

59 $18,000

60 $17,400

61 $16,800

62 $16,200

63 $15,600

64 $15,000

65 $14,400

66 $13,800

67 $13,200

68 $12,600

69 $12,000

70 $11,400