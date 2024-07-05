Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The only golf major in continental Europe is back.

The Amundi Evian Championship, the penultimate major on the women’s calendar, takes place at the revered Evian Resort in the heart of the French Alps from July 11-14.

This tournament, first given major status in 2013, has now boosted its prize purse to $8million, with $1.5million going to this year’s champion.

Celine Boutier became the first French winner of the showpiece last year, storming to a six-shot victory to claim here maiden major crown.

This year, it looks like most eyes will be on the world No.1 Nelly Korda, who has had six wins in a season of dominance but also flattered to deceive with back-to-back missed cuts in the last two majors.

Korda pulled out of the Aramco Team Series event in Hemel Hempstead after revealing she was recovering from a dog bite, but has not yet confirmed that she will tee it up at the Evian Resort.

Charley Hull, meanwhile, also withdrew from the LET event after a shoulder injury that she later was revealed was caused by a “nasty fall.”

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Evian Championship…

Amundi Evian Championship details

Course: Evian Resort Golf Club

Course Stats: Par 72, Yards 6,693

Defending Champion:

Purse: $8,000,000

Winner’s Share: $1,500,000

Amundi Evian Championship betting tips

Odds will be updated upon release. Please gamble responsibly.

Amundi Evian Championship how to watch

Here’s how UK viewers can tune in this week…

Thursday 11th July: Sky Sports Action, Sky Sports Mix 11am

Friday 12th July: Sky Sports Action, Sky Sports Mix, 11am

Saturday 13th July: Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Mix 9am

Sunday 14th July: Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Mix, 9am

