HomeGolf News"An absolute joke" - Ryder Cup star blasts world rankings restart

Golf News

“An absolute joke” - Ryder Cup star blasts world rankings restart

By Michael McEwan25 June, 2020
Andy Sullivan OWGR World Rankings European Tour PGA Tour BBC Tour News
Andy Sullivan

Andy Sullivan has branded the decision to resume the Official World Golf Rankings an “absolute joke”.

The 34-year-old, a member of the European team that contested the 2016 Ryder Cup, told the BBC that the decision to award points for PGA Tour events whilst the European Tour remains inactive is another example of perceived bias towards the US circuit.

"They're getting points while we are just sitting down watching them just take our points basically,” said Sullivan.

"I'd be lying if I said I wasn't absolutely fuming and I just think it's an absolute joke. It's completely unfair. It's a world ranking system not a US tour system so I think it’s ridiculous."

Since the rankings started back up again with the resumption of the PGA Tour at the Charles Schwab Challenge a fortnight ago, Sullivan has dropped seven places – despite not having anywhere to play.

"It's obviously massively frustrating," he said. "A lot of the goals we set are around world rankings and getting into majors and World Golf Championship events.

"You do feel like your opportunities are being taken away with us not playing for a month-and-a-half and they're ahead of us.

“I think [the world rankings] always been a little bit biased towards the US and that is just proven tenfold with this decision.”

