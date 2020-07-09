search
Golf News

Golf News

Andrew 'Beef' Johnston hits out at Boris Johnson

By bunkered.co.uk08 July, 2020
Andrew 'Beef' Johnston Beef Boris Johnson Prime MInister UK government Twitter COVID-19 NHS
Andrew Beef Johnston

It takes a lot to rile Andrew Johnston.

'Beef' is famously one of golf's most laid-back and personable characters. 

However, even he has his limits - and he demonstrated exactly where he draws the line on social media this afternoon.

The 31-year-old took to Twitter to amplify his fury at the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Specifically, the former Spanish Open champion has been angered by the suggestion that the free parking scheme for NHS hospital employees will soon be withdrawn.

• Ryder Cup qualifying changes announced

• OFFICIAL - 2020 Ryder Cup postponed

Healthcare providers in England have been able to park at their workplace free of charge since the start of the COVID-19 lockdown thanks to funding provided by the Department of Health and Social Care.

• Rory could lose world No.1 ranking this week

• PGA Tour performs U-turn on spectators

However, health minister Edward Argar yesterday hinted that could soon come to an end, saying the support "cannot continue indefinitely". That could result in frontline doctors, nurses carers and more being required to pay for parking at their own hospitals once again. In some cases, that amounts to charges of more than £70 per DAY.

That prompted 'Beef' to hit out at the PM. He tweeted: 

In response to one user who told him to "stick to golf", he replied:

In a reply to another user, 'Beef' called the parking charges "actually insane", adding: "I can't accept it."

