Andrew 'Beef' Johnston hits out at Boris Johnson

It takes a lot to rile Andrew Johnston.

'Beef' is famously one of golf's most laid-back and personable characters.

However, even he has his limits - and he demonstrated exactly where he draws the line on social media this afternoon.

The 31-year-old took to Twitter to amplify his fury at the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Specifically, the former Spanish Open champion has been angered by the suggestion that the free parking scheme for NHS hospital employees will soon be withdrawn.

Healthcare providers in England have been able to park at their workplace free of charge since the start of the COVID-19 lockdown thanks to funding provided by the Department of Health and Social Care.

However, health minister Edward Argar yesterday hinted that could soon come to an end, saying the support "cannot continue indefinitely". That could result in frontline doctors, nurses carers and more being required to pay for parking at their own hospitals once again. In some cases, that amounts to charges of more than £70 per DAY.

That prompted 'Beef' to hit out at the PM. He tweeted:

What that actual f*** is going on. @BorisJohnson charging nhs staff to park at work. I’m stunned. Already there pay is embarrassing for what they do. USELESS. Just zero respect to. Oh didn’t they just save ur life to #angry — Andrew 'Beef' Johnston (@BeefGolf) July 8, 2020

In response to one user who told him to "stick to golf", he replied:

What I can’t stick up for something that I believe is an actual joke. These people save lives. Work stupid hours. And that’s how they get treated. I won’t to stick to golf. Golf is nothing compared to things like this. — Andrew 'Beef' Johnston (@BeefGolf) July 8, 2020

In a reply to another user, 'Beef' called the parking charges "actually insane", adding: "I can't accept it."