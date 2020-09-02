Andrew Jowett to herald new era for golf at Gleneagles

Gleneagles, the iconic Scottish hotel, global luxury destination and the only venue in Europe to have staged both the Ryder Cup and the Solheim Cup, has announced Andrew Jowett as its new head of golf.



Jowett, a founding member of the bunkered Tuition Panel and contributor to the magazine for over 10 years, will lead golf operations at Gleneagles as it begins an exciting new era for golf.

The move coincides with their overall objective of the resort as it looks to inspire more youngsters to take up the game and encourage women and families to try golf for the first time.

• Player recommends 2020 Masters honorary starter

• European Tour launches all-new senior tour

"Gleneagles is an incredible estate with world-class facilities and we have a genuine passion to be at the heart of growing the game, introducing new people into the sport in a fun and engaging way," said Jowett, who will work alongside director of agronomy, Scott Fenwick.

"Our three world-class championship golf courses will always be at the heart of our business, continuing to attract tens of thousands of golfing aficionados from across the world each year. However, we also have a huge opportunity to become an exciting, fun and trusted brand for a new breed of golf enthusiast - families, youngsters and women - who are searching for a warm, friendly and new approach to golf."

Originally from Manchester, Andrew has been Gleneagles' head PGA golf professional for eight years, and in his expanded role will oversee golf operations, the growth of Gleneagles' golf retail business, the development of its golf membership packages, and the reinvention of the PGA National Academy, a centre of excellence for golf tuition in Scotland for more than 25 years.

• Best reactions to hilarious Tour Championship graphic

• UK sees biggest golf spike in the world

Andrew concluded: "Gleneagles is an extremely special place, managed by a hugely dedicated team, and steeped in over 100 years of Scottish golfing history. To be given the opportunity to oversee and elevate a golf operation that continues to create life-long sporting memories for visitors to our Perthshire estate, is something hugely exciting.

"We unashamedly set our goals very high, and with the ambition and support of a talented golf team, I am genuinely inspired to take Gleneagles on the next part of its golfing journey."