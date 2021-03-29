search
Andy Murray lines up new career… as a CADDIE!

Golf News

Andy Murray lines up new career… as a CADDIE!

By Michael McEwan29 March, 2021
Andy Murray
Andy Murray

Tennis great Andy Murray has said that he would be interested in becoming a caddie on tour when he finally hangs up his racquet.

The three-time Grand Slam champion gave the Gentleman’s Journal an insight into his plans for life after tennis and admitted that picking up a staff bag appeals to him.  

“I really like golf, so being a caddie for example on the golf tour would be something I would find exciting,” said the Scot.

• Bob MacIntyre "delighted" to secure Masters invite

• "Shut it!" - Casey snaps at fan during Match Play

• Farmer plans "world class" course in Highlands

“To be up close and personal to top golfers - and to learn about another sport like that - and maybe there’s some crossover between the two sports from the mental side and things, and so you might be able to help a golfer.”

The 33-year-old also suggested that he could be persuaded to pursue his football coaching badges, describing that as something that “would be fun to do”.

Murray, who grew up playing at Dunblane New with his fellow tennis pro brother Jamie, has a membership at Wentworth.

Appearing on The bunkered Podcast in January, Jamie revealed how he and Andy both shot 101 playing in a recent edition of the club championship at the prestigious Surrey club.

You can listen to that episode in full below:

Golf News

Billy Foster: A caddie's guide to Augusta National
Can you name every Masters champ - from the most recent to the first?
"Forgotten" St Andrews course to be resurrected
EA Sports announces all-new PGA Tour video game
Here's what Billy Horschel can teach you about speed

