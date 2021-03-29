Andy Murray lines up new career… as a CADDIE!

Tennis great Andy Murray has said that he would be interested in becoming a caddie on tour when he finally hangs up his racquet.



The three-time Grand Slam champion gave the Gentleman’s Journal an insight into his plans for life after tennis and admitted that picking up a staff bag appeals to him.

“I really like golf, so being a caddie for example on the golf tour would be something I would find exciting,” said the Scot.



“To be up close and personal to top golfers - and to learn about another sport like that - and maybe there’s some crossover between the two sports from the mental side and things, and so you might be able to help a golfer.”

The 33-year-old also suggested that he could be persuaded to pursue his football coaching badges, describing that as something that “would be fun to do”.

Murray, who grew up playing at Dunblane New with his fellow tennis pro brother Jamie, has a membership at Wentworth.

Appearing on The bunkered Podcast in January, Jamie revealed how he and Andy both shot 101 playing in a recent edition of the club championship at the prestigious Surrey club.

You can listen to that episode in full below: