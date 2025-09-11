Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Former tennis world No.1 Andy Murray is wasting little time aiming for the top now that he’s picked up golf.

The three-time grand slam champion retired from professional tennis in 2024 and is now playing golf up to four times a week, bidding to bring his handicap down to scratch.

Murray, 38, was in action at the BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am at Wentworth this week and is set to lineup in the equivalent event at next month’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on home soil.

All going well, he’ll have the confidence to tackle Open qualifying in 2027, albeit Murray explained he has no chance of qualifying for the major championship at St Andrews.

“I don’t have ambitions of playing in The Open,” he told reporters in Surrey on Wednesday. “I want to try and play in like the regional qualifying at some stage.

“A couple of my friends have done it, and it would just be a fun thing to do if you got to the level where you’re able to do that. I would do it, but I certainly don’t think I would have any chance of qualifying for The Open.

“I’m fully aware of how good the players that play in those events are and how good the pros are in comparison to amateurs. Even guys that play off +2 or three are miles off what these guys are.”

Open to amateur and professional golfers who play off scratch or better, regional qualifying precedes final qualifying, which takes place at four venues in the UK.

The leading players at regional qualifying qualify for the final stage, where around 20 players secure their place in the Claret Jug contest each year.

Asked when he’d give it a go, Murray replied: “No, not next year, the following year. In a couple of years’ time, I think, well, I’m hoping I’ll be at a level where I won’t totally disgrace myself, but you never know.”

The Dunblane man currently plays off two but hopes teeing it up in more competitive events, like the Dunhill Links in October, will help him reach his goal.

“I’m really looking forward to this,” he said of his upcoming debut in the Home of Golf. “It’s very special to be able to play in a full-blown professional event, and for a Scot like me to be able to do it in Scotland at such a unique location makes it even more exceptional.

“In many ways the Old Course at St Andrews is very like Centre Court at Wimbledon. They both have the same historic feel and atmosphere that just doesn’t exist in many sporting venues around the world. It will be a pleasure to be able to savour that.”

