The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship will once again have a star-studded field, with Andy Murray the latest to commit.

The DP World Tour pro-am event is one of the most popular on the schedule, with some of golf’s biggest names joined by A-list stars.

On the amateur side, tennis legend Murray will get the chance to showcase his golfing ability at the Home of Golf.

On the tennis court the Scot enjoyed an incredible career, winning Wimbledon twice and the US Open once on the major stage.

Murray is a two-time Olympic gold medal winner too, having prevailed in the men’s singles event in 2012 and 2016.

Ahead of his Alfred Dunhill Links debut, Murray said: “I’m really looking forward to this.

“It’s very special to be able to play in a full blown professional event, and for a Scot like me to be able to do it in Scotland at such a unique location makes it even more exceptional.

“In many ways the Old Course at St Andrews is very like Centre Court at Wimbledon. They both have the same historic feel and atmosphere that just doesn’t exist in many sporting venues around the world.

“It will be a pleasure to be able to savour that.” Murray is no stranger to the Old Course at St Andrews.

Last week a video shared by Callaway showed the tennis star’s ability on the golf course, after he was seen holing an incredible putt for eagle at the iconic 18th hole.

Since retiring from tennis last summer, Murray has taken his golf seriously and is thought to play off a handicap of around one.

He will get the chance to show this off on the DP World Tour next week alongside some of the game’s best players.

Professionals already committed to the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship include Brooks Koepka, Robert MacIntyre, Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood and Bubba Watson.

