Angel Cabrera: Handcuffed major champ extradited to Argentina

Golf News

Angel Cabrera: Handcuffed major champ extradited to Argentina

By Michael McEwan09 June, 2021
Angel Cabrera
Angel Cabrera Handcuffs

Two-time major champion Angel Cabrera has been extradited back to his native Argentina to face domestic violence charges.

The 51-year-old, who became the first South American to win the Masters in 2010, three years after winning the US Open, was arrested in Brazil at the start of the year.

On Tuesday, he was transferred to Argentinean custody.

Cabrera had been on the run since last August, when he failed to show up for a meeting with prosecutors in Cordoba. He was subsequently placed on Interpol’s red list.

• PGA Tour under fire for Rahm incident

• Bryson says tour "needs to handle" Koepka vid

His partner, Cecilia Torres Mana, filed an assault allegation against the three-time PGA Tour winner in December 2016, alleging that he had punched her in the face.

Two other women, including his ex-wife, have also filed domestic abuse complaints against him.

According to a police statement, Cabrera will face charges of causing minor injuries, threats and theft, reported to have occurred between 2017 and 2020.

The prosecutor in the case, Laura Battistelli, said that he will stand trial on July 1, with other allegations reportedly still under investigation.

“He is detained because the court considered that he was evading the trial,” said Battistelli.

In a recent interview, Torres Mana described Cabrera as “controlling”.

• Lexi Thompson shrugs off US Open choke

• Cantlay reflects on "weird" Memorial win

“We have to stop him so he leaves us at peace,” she said. “He thinks you are his for the rest of your life and that you have to take the attacks and constant humiliation.”

Speaking to a local news network, Cabrera’s lawyer, Carlos Hairabedian, downplayed the allegations.

“The accusations come from long ago,” he said. “He was not in jail because the facts attributed to him are insignificant. They are light injuries.”

Pic: Reuters

