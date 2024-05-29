Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Angel Cabrera is set to return to the Masters having been granted a visa that makes him eligible to enter the United States.

Two-time major champion Cabrera has returned to senior competitive action in recent months having spent two-and-a-half years in custody in Brazil and Argentina for domestic violence convictions.

The 54-year-old Argentine was released from prison last August and played in his first PGA Tour Champions event in February – finishing T27 at the Trophy Hassan II in Morocco.

As reported by Golfweek, Cabrera’s US visa had expired in January and his longtime coach Charlie Epps has revealed there was a delay because he was required to take a series of psychological tests by the American Embassy in Buenos Aires.

Cabrera is now understood to be planning to move permanently to Houston, Texas, with his plan to compete regularly again on the PGA Tour’s senior circuit.

Epps also confirmed that the visa approval means that the 2009 Masters winner will now be able to return to Augusta National in 2025 and play via his past champion exemption status.

“[The delay] prevented him from competing in April in the Masters, where he is eligible as the 2009 champion, but it should pave the way for his return next year,” Epps said.

Cabrera has already outlined that his dream is to return to the Masters and Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley made it clear he would be welcomed back, once his visa issues were ironed out.

“Angel certainly is one of our great champions,” Ridley said before this year’s tournament.

“As we all know, he has been unable to participate in the Masters the last couple of years due to legal issues. Presently we have been in constant contact with Angel’s representatives. He presently is not able to enter the United States. He doesn’t have a visa, and I know that that process is being worked through.

“We certainly wish him the best of luck with that, and we’ll definitely welcome him back if he’s able to straighten out those legal issues.”

