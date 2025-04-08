Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Angel Cabrera says he “respects the opinion” of those who believe he shouldn’t be at The Masters, but insists he belongs at Augusta National as a past champion.

Cabrera is competing at the major for the first time in six years after his release from prison.

The 2009 champion was found guilty in 2021 of multiple charges, including assault, theft and intimidation against former girlfriends and served a 30-month custodial sentence in South American prisons.

All past champions receive lifetime exemptions to the major, but Cabrera was unable to take up his invite in 2024 because of visa issues.

Cabrera, who won a PGA Tour Champions event on Sunday, spoke to reporters in the mixed zone after playing a practice round with the Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas on Tuesday morning.

“I respect their opinion and everybody has their own opinion and I respect that,” he said, when asked what he’d say to people who think he shouldn’t be here.

“Life has given me another opportunity, I got to take advantage of that and I want to do the right things in this second opportunity.

“There was a stage in my life of five years, four, five years, that they weren’t the right things I should have done. Before that I was okay, so I just have to keep doing what I know I can do right.”

When asked if he feels like he belongs at Augusta, Cabrera’s answer was blunt.

“I won the Masters,” he said, “why not?”

The Argentine was then asked about the reaction of his fellow players to his return. As it stands, no player has yet condemned Cabrera’s place in the field.

“I haven’t really seen anybody because it rained yesterday, I had to come register, I came early this morning. The only one I’ve always been in contact with is Gary Player.

“Since the situation I had, he’s always been in contact with me, always been by my side. So the only guy I talked to is Gary.”

Cabrera, who will will join Player and his fellow past winners at tonight’s Champions Dinner, was asked how he’ll feel putting on his Green Jacket again.

“Obviously joyfulness, and to put it on it’s going to feel great again.”

