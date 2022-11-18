Angel Cabrera sentenced to TWO MORE YEARS behind bars

Angel Cabrera is starting another 28-month stretch behind bars after being convicted of assault for a second time.

The two-time major champion pled guilty to assaulting former partners Micaela Escudero and Cecilia Torres Mana in an Argentinean court last week.

He was handed a sentence of two years and four months which is to run concurrently with his first conviction, also for assaulting Miss Torres Mana, which was handed down in July 2021.



Cabrera had previously indicated his intention to fight the charges in this second case but appears to have had a change of heart and, according to local media, used his latest court appearance to apologise for "minor injuries in a context of gender violence, threats and coercion and disobedience to authority."

The 53-year-old Cabrera will be required to pay compensation to his victims and will continue to be incarcerated in the notorious Bouwer prison.

Built at the turn of the century, it is nicknamed ‘El Penal del Infierno’ – the ‘Prison of Hell’ – and is home to some of the most dangerous criminals in Argentina.

Late last year, another high-profile Argentine sportsman, former Boca Juniors footballer Bebelo Reynoso, was detained there for ten days on charges of beating and threatening a minor with a firearm.



This latest conviction completes Cabrera’s fall from grace.

Once ranked as high as ninth on the world rankings, the former Masters and US Open champion found himself placed on Interpol’s ‘Red’ list, arrested in Brazil and then extradited back to Argentina ahead of facing trial.

Following Cabrera’s original conviction, Torres Mana elaborated on the abuse she suffered during their two-year relationship.

In a post for the Orato website, she wrote: “During our relationship, [Cabrera] physically, psychologically, and sexually abused me. What started as a normal relationship quickly turned into physical and psychological submission.”

She added: “I feel peace and relief [following Cabrera’s conviction] but I am still afraid. I cannot be completely free or calm, knowing what kind of person he is and the threats he made.

“I believe my family and I are still at risk."