Angel Cabrera: Two-time major champ JAILED in Argentina

Angel Cabrera has been sentenced to two years in prison in his native Argentina after being convicted of domestic violence charges.



The 51-year-old two-time major champion was found guilty of assaulting, threatening and harassing his former girlfriend Cecilia Torres Mana.

Cabrera, who began serving his sentence immediately after the guilty verdict was returned, maintains his innocence and is planning to appeal.

This is the latest chapter in an extraordinary story which saw a handcuffed Cabrera extradited from Brazil to Argentina last month after he was arrested in Rio de Janeiro at the start of the year.

He had been on the run since August 2020, when he failed to show up for a meeting with prosecutors in Cordoba and was subsequently placed on Interpol’s red list.

Torres Mana filed an assault allegation against the three-time PGA Tour winner in December 2016, alleging that he had punched her in the face.



At least one other woman has filed domestic abuse complaints against him and he is believed to be facing at least six other charges of domestic violence dating back to 2014.

Cabrera won the US Open at Oakmont in 2007, defeating Tiger Woods and Jim Furyk by a shot. Two years later, he became the first South American to win The Masters, before losing in a playoff for the Green Jacket in 2013.