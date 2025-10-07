Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Angel Hidalgo’s path to becoming one of European golf’s great entertainers can be traced right back to his youth spent on Marbella’s sandy driving ranges.

“When I was a kid, my father was my coach,” he says. “We were practising and he’d say, ‘Ten chips to the long pin.’ I’d say, ‘I’ll do nine normal ones and then one in the way I want.’ I’d hit a full flop shot or something. Since I was a kid, I’ve just tried to enjoy playing golf.”

The stakes are dramatically different these days for Hidalgo, who has emerged as one of the more exciting players to watch on the continent. The Spaniard’s big breakthrough came this time last year, when the swashbuckling underdog defeated the dominant force Jon Rahm to win his national open in Madrid. Yet even in a setting as unnerving as a playoff against the burly two-time major champion on home soil, Hidalgo has always just embraced the enjoyment the game brings him.

“I want to entertain myself and entertain everyone,” he tells bunkered. “I don’t want to be a boring player. It’s something I’ve felt since I was a kid. I love when the spectators go with you. The people pay to see you. It’s not something where I’m thinking, ‘I’ll do this or I’ll do that’. It’s just A something I feel. It’s natural.”

Hidalgo’s maiden victory was one of the most enthralling of the 2024 DP World Tour season. He had been playing on the minor Alps Tour as recently as 2021 and he had yet to even contend on Europe’s premier circuit before pitching up in Madrid. When his compatriot Rahm won the trophy for the first time in 2018, Hidalgo had been there cheering him on from outside the ropes. But with the three-time champion breathing down his neck over the weekend, Hidalgo summoned all his energy to hold firm.

That was, of course, until the 72nd hole, when his short putt for victory slid by without threatening the hole. It looked like his moment had passed. “When I missed that putt to win I was disappointed because it was one of the best chances I’ll have,” he says. “I missed it, not because of the yips, but I missed a few short putts that week. All season I was struggling with the putter. That moment I wasn’t really relaxed but it wasn’t because I was nervous. Going into the playoff, you don’t know if you’ll have as clear a chance again, but I was okay. You’ve beaten 142 players and now you need to beat one.”

The problem, of course, was that one was Jon Rahm. The former world No.1 had all the momentum and was poised to pounce on a fragile world No.398 in sudden death. Yet, by this stage, Hidalgo had already won the hearts and minds of his nation. He bounded back down the 18th for the first playoff hole with fans in the grandstands chanting his name.

“I was relaxed and enjoying it a lot,” Hidalgo says. “The toughest moment was when I needed to hole a putt on the first hole playoff to continue. If I miss that one, you can say I missed two short putts, so that gave me a lot of confidence. That’s why the driver on the second playoff hole, I hit 20 yards further than the rest of them!”

The adrenaline was flowing but Hidalgo still had to get the job done. With Rahm unable to make birdie on the second go around the short par-4, he stepped up and rolled in the putt for the title. “It was like a dream,” he says. “Winning your home tournament against Spain’s best player along with Sergio Garcia in the last 30 years, in Madrid, with most of my family and friends there – it was unreal.”

A few weeks after Hidalgo’s victory, a compilation of his most extravagant shots was posted by the DP World Tour on social media. The video, viewed over one million times, shows Hidalgo throwing every ounce of his 5’8” frame behind his drives with comically exaggerated follow-throughs. “The Cobra guys are not really happy with that,” he jokes. “I broke three drivers last season. But I’m pretty small. I don’t hit it far so I need to try and hit it as hard as I can.”

Take a closer look inside Hidalgo’s eclectic bag, however, and you’ll find his biggest inspiration. The words ‘Seve Time’ are stamped on his lob wedge in the red and yellow of his homeland. “It’s a special club for me,” he says. “It’s the club where you can do all the magic. And who has more magic than Seve? Nobody. When I have a tough shot and I see ‘Seve Time’ on the wedge, I say, ‘This is real. It’s time to create something different.’ That’s why I stamp him.”

Hidalgo is not old enough to have seen Ballesteros in the flesh but is best friends with the late icon’s son Javier and still regularly watches his highlights on YouTube. “In Crans Montana, that shot he hit on the right side through the wall,” Hidalgo recalls, discussing that fabled moment at the 1993 Omega European Masters in Switzerland, when Seve defied logic and the advice of his caddie Billy Foster to forge a miracle escape from a tiny gap in the trees. “There’s a few things that make you think this guy was pretty special,” he says.

It would be unfair to compare Hidalgo’s abilities to some of the great Spaniards in the game, but he undoubtedly brings a similar sense of joy to his legendary compatriots who inspire him on the fairways. “Obviously it’s part of being Spanish,” he smiles. “We have that energy. We feel that passion and we throw the pump!”

Despite his popularity as one of the most compelling characters on the DP World Tour, Hidalgo has seen enough to know he can’t get too carried away. “I don’t know,” he admits, when asked what’s next. “You never know what can happen. But the last few years have been amazing. With golf, it just depends on every single day. Three or four years ago I was playing the Alps Tour in Egypt. I was taking a plane and then three hours by bus to get to the course. It was absolutely ridiculous how tough it was playing those tournaments.”

A late bloomer compared to his competitors, Hidalgo now has the platform to prove he can match his talents with consistency and turn some of his ambitions into a reality. “When you are in contention to win, you know you are good enough to be there,” he says. “But after the win, you know and everyone knows you can win. It’s a big plus. Everyone dreams one day to play in the Ryder Cup. You dream to play The Masters. The Olympics, too.”

Ultimately, though, all Hidalgo has ever really wanted to do is put on a show. “I love what I do,” he says, “and if the people like it, much better.”

This interview first appeared in issue 224 of bunkered. To read more interviews like this, take out a subscription here. International subscriptions are also available.

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.