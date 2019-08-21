search
Outrage as council votes to close Dundee course

Golf News

Outrage as council votes to close Dundee course

By Michael McEwan20 August, 2019
Councillors in Dundee have backed a proposal to close Camperdown Golf Course by the narrowest of margins.

They voted 14-13 in favour of shutting the popular municipal course next year.

In its place, a new nine-hole course and driving range will be built at Caird Park golf course, creating what has been described as a ‘Regional Performance Centre for Sport’.

Dwindling usage and rising costs were presented as the two main reasons for closing the course, which has been a fixture in the city since 1959.

One of the “magnificent seven” courses that comprise “Carnoustie Country”, the numbers of rounds played at Camperdown has fallen from 23,968 in 2009/10 to 17,369 in 2018/19. Currently, it has less than 100 members.  

According to a report in The Courier, All SNP councillors and independent councillor Gregor Murray voted to accept the recommendation to close.

Ahead of the vote, council leader John Alexander said that he was the last person who wanted to see the course close but urged members to be realists.

“We have to recognise the real financial situation the council is in,” he said. “Too many in this chamber put their head in the sand.”

The decision to close the course at the end of 2019/20 season has already prompted a furious backlash on social media.

Local football reporter Jim Spence also chimed in.

