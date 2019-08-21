Outrage as council votes to close Dundee course

Councillors in Dundee have backed a proposal to close Camperdown Golf Course by the narrowest of margins.



They voted 14-13 in favour of shutting the popular municipal course next year.

In its place, a new nine-hole course and driving range will be built at Caird Park golf course, creating what has been described as a ‘Regional Performance Centre for Sport’.

Dwindling usage and rising costs were presented as the two main reasons for closing the course, which has been a fixture in the city since 1959.



One of the “magnificent seven” courses that comprise “Carnoustie Country”, the numbers of rounds played at Camperdown has fallen from 23,968 in 2009/10 to 17,369 in 2018/19. Currently, it has less than 100 members.



According to a report in The Courier, All SNP councillors and independent councillor Gregor Murray voted to accept the recommendation to close.

Ahead of the vote, council leader John Alexander said that he was the last person who wanted to see the course close but urged members to be realists.

“We have to recognise the real financial situation the council is in,” he said. “Too many in this chamber put their head in the sand.”



The decision to close the course at the end of 2019/20 season has already prompted a furious backlash on social media.

Whatever way you vote I won't ask and don't care, its personal. The decision to close camperdown golf course is an absolute disgrace from the Dundee City Council. — HappyDee (@Happydeefc) August 20, 2019

What a ridiculous decision by @DundeeCouncil to close #Camperdown golf course. My Dad played it every week & I used to follow him around in the school holidays, so many happy memories of the course for me. Sad times for the golfers in Dundee. — Kay (@kaysiev58) August 20, 2019

Just read the Courier Camperdown golf course to close. SNP show there true colours. One of the finest inland courses I have every played. Night shift golf was wonderful. #SaveCampy — wagsthedee (@graemewag) August 20, 2019

Just for info.#Dundee Council has decided to close our local course #Camperdown.



Sad day for the local game — DUNDEE TOURIST BOARD (@DundeeTourism) August 19, 2019

Local football reporter Jim Spence also chimed in.

A very sad day for golf in the city. https://t.co/flP3lHB5Hk — Jim Spence (@JimSpenceSport) August 19, 2019