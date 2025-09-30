Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Anna Nordqvist has added a third vice-captain to her European Solheim Cup camp, with Anne van Dam taking on the role.

Dutch national Van Dam will be included for the event’s trip to her home country of the Netherlands, with the 2026 Solheim Cup taking place at Bernardus Golf in North Brabant.

It will be a busy week for Van Dam, who is also operating as European captain at the PING Junior Solheim Cup, as well as assisting Nordqvist in the main event.

“I am honoured to have been selected as a vice-captain of the 2026 Solheim Cup,” the Dutch native said following her appointment

“To captain the PING Junior Solheim Cup and support my good friend Anna Nordqvist in leading Team Europe during the same week, on home soil, will be an incredible experience.

“The Solheim Cup is one of the greatest events in golf, there is truly nothing like it.

“This will be my first time serving as a vice-captain, and I’m excited to bring the experience I’ve gained from playing in the event, as well as everything I learn from leading the Junior team. It’s going to be an unforgettable week.”

In taking on her vice-captaincy role, Van Dam will work alongside the already appointed Mel Reid and Caroline Hedwall in supporting Nordqvist.

In explaining the decision to bring Van Dam on board, Nordqvist said: “I’m thrilled to have Anne join our team as a Vice Captain for the 2026 Solheim Cup.

“She brings valuable experience as a player, but just as importantly, she brings energy, passion, and a strong connection to our host country.

“Anne will be a fantastic influence on team spirit, and her presence off the course will be just as impactful, helping us connect with Dutch fans as well as showing us all the great things the Netherlands has to offer.

“She’ll play a key role in making this a truly unforgettable Solheim Cup.”

The Solheim Cup in the Netherlands will take place next September, with the Europeans looking to win back the title they lost to their Team USA rivals in 2024.

