Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

European Solheim Cup captain Anna Nordqvist has named her first two Vice Captains for next year’s match at Bernardus Golf in the Netherlands.

Sweden’s Caroline Hedwall and England’s Mel Reid will assist Nordqvist, who was appointed as Suzann Pettersen’s successor in February.

Hedwall, who has represented Europe on five occasions and won or retained the cup four times, will serve as Vice Captain for the first time.

“I was so thrilled when Anna invited me to be one of her Vice Captains in 2026 as the Solheim Cup has definitely provided many of the most important moments of my career,” she said.

“Anna and I have shared so many experiences, both on Tour and on European teams together, that I feel like we are very aligned in our thinking on how to help ensure the European team is able to perform at its best.

“I think, together with Mel, we really understand each other and are all very feisty competitors so I am sure we are going to work very well together for the good of our team.”

• PGA Tour cult hero makes brutal admission after collapse

• Nick Faldo hits back at Bryson DeChambeau criticism

Meanwhile, Reid, a four-time Solheim Cup star and seven-time winner on the LET and LPGA Tour, will serve as Vice Captain for a third time, following stints in in 2019 and 2024.

“If the Solheim Cup is happening, I want to be there for Europe in whatever way I can contribute,” she said.

“Some of my fondest core memories have been during a Solheim Cup week and in that European team room.

“I am honoured that Anna asked me to be one of her Vice Captains. I know she is going to be an amazing Captain, and I am so happy that I will be there to support her and the team and to help in any way to make Anna and the team successful.”

Nordqvist knows what it takes to fulfil that role, having been named as a Vice Captain for both the 2023 and 2024 Solheim Cups.

Now, the three-time major champ is excited to lead her team and new Vice Captains, as Europe bids to win back the Cup on home soil.

• PGA Tour winner DQ’d after bizarre rules breach

• Thousands secure Old Course tee times through new system

“I have known Caroline and Mel since I was 13 and 17 years old, as such I’ve had the pleasure of playing alongside them for my whole career,” Nordqvist said.

“We have had many good memories as teammates and as friends, so I am delighted to have them by my side as we take on a new challenge in our golfing careers as captains in the Netherlands.

“They are both very experienced Solheim Cup players, fiercely competitive and fantastic teammates, and I know Team Europe will be stronger having them on board.

“I look forward to navigating the next stage of the 2026 Solheim Cup journey with them.”

The 2026 Solheim Cup will take place from September 7-13.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.