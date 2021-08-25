Anna Nordqvist: “This is the most special one”

Anna Nordqvist has admitted that her triumph at the AIG Women’s Open is the “most special” of her career.



The Swede carded a final round 69 at Carnoustie Links, three-under for the day and 12-under for the tournament, to propel her to a histoci victory.

Nordqvist arrived at the 18th hole tied with Nanna Koerstz Madsen of Denmark, however the 34-year-old managed to keep her composure and prevailed with a par while Madsen double-bogeyed the hole to fall out of contention.

“I think this is the most special one,” said a delighted Nordqvist, picking up her third major. “Just because it's taken me a couple years and I've fought so hard and questioned whether I was doing the right things.

“Also, knowing how my caddie, Paul, he's been working so hard and I really wanted to do it for him, too. My husband has been supporting me so much, too, and all friends and family, and having spectators back and feeling that adrenaline kicking again I think this is definitely my most special win.”

On top of another piece of silverware, Nordqvist earned $870,000 from the largest purse in women’s golf history, $5.8 million, and pushed her career earnings past $10million.

Nordqvist, who now has nine career LPGA titles, went on to reveal that despite several career setbacks, she still loves the game.

“There's just something about golf that keeps driving me,” she added. “I hate losing probably more than I like winning.

“I think all the controversy and all the downs, and having my caddie and husband there pushing me every day being a rock; I’d hate to give up.”