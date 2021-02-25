search
Golf News

Annika: I'm just glad that he's alive

Golf News

Annika: I'm just glad that he's alive

By bunkered.co.uk25 February, 2021
Tiger Woods Tiger Woods Car Tiger Woods Crash Annika Sorenstam LPGA car crash
Annike Sorenstam

A quick glance at her phone on the way to the tee brought the news that nobody in the sporting world could quite believe.

For Annika Sorenstam, a ten-time major winning LPGA legend, the news hit her hard.

“I got sick to my stomach. I felt this kind of sting in my heart, like ‘What’s happening?’” said Sorenstam, who shared the shocking news with her playing partner Danielle Kang. “There was really not much information. I was kind of in shock. It was awful. It was terrifying.”

• Shaken Thomas reacts to news of Tiger's crash

• Wie blasts Giuliani over "panties" joke

And, like everybody else, the Swede was thankful it wasn’t worse.

“The storyline at that time was very, very scary. It turned out to be an awful accident as far as what I seen and read a little bit. I'm just glad that he's alive. I’m just glad that he seems to going to be okay.”

Tiger Car Wreck

Sorenstam, now 50, is one of the few female golfers of this generation that shared some of the same global limelight as Woods. A 72-time winner, including ten majors, and still the only female golfer to shoot 59, the Swede used to trade text messages with Woods as they tried to up one-another on their respective tours. A mutual respect, you might say.

“I’m not really familiar with the injuries but heard he was in surgery, so I’m wishing him and his family the very best,” she said. “Our thoughts are with him. Hopefully he will have a safe and full recovery. The guy is tough.”

