ANNOUNCED! New date for year's first major

Golf News

ANNOUNCED! New date for year's first major

By Michael McEwan20 March, 2020
Major Championships ANA Inspiration Postponement women's golf LPGA coronavirus COVID-19
Ana Inspiration Tee Marker

At last, some good news!

The LPGA has today announced a new date for the first major of the year, the ANA Inspiration. 

Originally scheduled to take place from April 2-5, the tournament - postponed because of the outbreak of the coronavirus - will now take place from September 10-13 at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage in California.

The LPGA has, however, postponed three more upcoming events: the Lotte Championship in Hawaii (April 15-18), the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open in Los Angeles (April 23-26) and the LPGA Mediheal Championship in California (April 30-May 3). 

It brings the total number of LPGA events affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to nine.

The earliest the women's circuit could now resume is May 14, when the opening round of the Pelican Women's Championship is scheduled to get underway in Florida.

On the subject of the men's major championships that have been postponed by coronavirus, there is still no confirmed new date for either The Masters or the US PGA Championship.

