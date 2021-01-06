search
HomeGolf NewsAnother award for record-breaker Lee Westwood

Golf News

Another award for record-breaker Lee Westwood

By Michael McEwan06 January, 2021
England’s Lee Westwood has been voted the Association of Golf Writers ‘Golfer of the Year’ for a record fourth time.

Westwood earned 53% of the votes in a poll of the association's members to secure the title ahead of AIG Women’s Open winner Sophia Popov, who was second with 20%.

The prestigious AGW Golfer Writers Trophy, first presented in 1951, recognises the team, person or persons, resident or born in Europe, who, in the opinion of the majority of association members, made the most outstanding contribution to golf in the preceding 12 months.

Westwood was first presented with the award in 1998 and then for a second time in 2000 when he won seven times around the globe.  He was voted AGW ‘Golfer of the Year’ for a third occasion in 2009.

Eleven years later, the 47-year-old - just weeks after winning the Race To Dubai for a third time - is the first player to win the AGW members' majority vote four times.

“I’m again honoured to be voted AGW Golfer of the Year and even more so to now win the award for a fourth time,” said Westwood.

“It’s always a special award because it is voted by the dedicated golfing press who are out there reporting on the various tournaments. We all know 2020 was a very different year but they are the ones who continually keep a close eye on what has been going on in the golf world.

“There were some great performances in this shortened year. Sophia Popov’s AIG Women’s Open victory at Royal Troon was very impressive, while Jon Rahm played well in the States and Justin and Kate [Rose] are to be congratulated for organising the Rose Ladies Series. So, I feel very fortunate and honoured to have won”.

Westwood will be presented with the trophy at this year’s Association of Golf Writers annual dinner, to be held on July 14 in the week of the rescheduled 149th Open Championship at Royal St George’s.

