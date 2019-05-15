Another Chamblee / Koepka feud is brewing...

Another major championship, another Brooks Koepka / Brandel Chamblee controversy.

After calling Koepka out at last month’s Masters for losing weight for a reported magazine shoot – something he described as “the most reckless self-sabotage that I have ever seen by an athlete in their prime” – Chamblee has now, on the eve of the US PGA Championship at Bethpage, questioned whether the defending champion and three-time major winner is truly one of the game’s greats.

“He three-putted five times at the Masters," said Chamblee told the Golf Channel. "That really was the difference. It’s why, in my view, he lost the Masters, because his touch wasn’t very good.

“He’s on a heck of a run. Nick Faldo had a similar run. Lee Trevino had a similar run. You try to get your arms around what kind of player Brooks is.”

He continued: "Is he truly a great player – a staggering talent – or is he in a great run? Tiger and Jack, they won regular events at the same clip they won majors. When you start to put the pieces of the puzzle together, this is very good stuff. I just need more evidence. I need more time.

“He won three major championships that were more about power than they were about accuracy. This week, it will be equally about power and accuracy. Golf courses like this are a better measure of what type of player we’re going to see.”

Earlier this month, Koepka posted a picture of Chamblee with a clown nose superimposed on it after the Golf Channel man had said that, of golf’s current crop of players, only Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy could challenge Tiger Woods for the right to be called the world’s best golfer.

Incidentally, after Chamblee’s criticism of him at the Masters, Koepka went on to share the first round lead and eventually finished in a tie for second.