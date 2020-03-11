search
Another European Tour event falls victim to coronavirus

Golf News

Another European Tour event falls victim to coronavirus

By Michael McEwan11 March, 2020
Following the Kenya Open last week, it has been confirmed by the European Tour that next week's Hero Indian Open has also fallen victim to the coronavirus.

The tournament has been postponed followingconsultation between the Indian Golf Union, the tournament’s co-sanctioning partners – the European Tour and the Asian Tour – and the

tournament title sponsor Hero MotoCorp Ltd.

It had been scheduled to take place from March 19-22 at DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram, New Delhi.

All parties are looking into the possibility of rescheduling the tournament at some point later in the year, but there are no definitive plans at this stage.

“In these difficult global circumstances, we fully understand and appreciate the recent restrictions introduced in respect of travel into India," explained European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley. "As these new measures now prevent many members of both tours being able to play in the tournament, everyone involved in the staging of the Hero Indian Open felt it was the correct decision to postpone the tournament.

“I would like to thank Dr Pawan Munjal and everyone at Hero MotoCorp in addition to the Indian Golf Union for their continued support, and we look forward to returning to India in due course.”

Cho Minn Thant, the Asian Tour Commissioner and CEO, added : “With these new travel regulations now in place, there has been a significant impact on the ability of our members, officials and service teams of both Tours to make their entry into India for the tournament.

“We will continue to take advice from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and local health authorities while monitoring the situation in relation to the possibility of rescheduling the event later in the year.”

Meanwhile, the PGA of America has dismissed reports that May's US PGA Championship could be relocated from TPC Harding Park in San Francisco to TPC Sawgrass in Florida.

Official: Masters Tournament POSTPONED
PGA Tour confirms pros WILL be paid despite PLAYERS cancellation
CANCELLED! - Upcoming PGA Tour and LPGA events called off
"Sign my shovel!" - Fan 'ejected' for heckling Reed at Sawgrass
PGA Tour announces ban on fans at upcoming events

