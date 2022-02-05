search
Another ex-Ryder Cup star backs Luke Donald for captain

Golf News

Another ex-Ryder Cup star backs Luke Donald for captain

By Jamie Hall05 February, 2022
Luke Donald Ross Fisher Ryder Cup 2010 Ryder Cup 2023 Celtic Manor Team Europe
Luke Donald Ross Fisher Ryder Cup

Luke Donald would be a “different type of captain” if he is appointed to lead Europe, believes former Ryder Cup team-mate Ross Fisher.

Donald, 44, is thought to be the front-runner for the role at next year’s tournament in Rome after Lee Westwood pulled out of the running and Henrik Stenson failed to provide assurances he will not join a breakaway Super League. 

A four-time Ryder Cup player in 2004, 2006, 2010 and 2012, he was never on the losing side as a player and has taken 10½ points from a possible 15 across his career. 

He previously indicated he would be keen to take on the role and was “thoroughly recommended” for the job by outgoing skipper Padraig Harrington. 

• 7 contenders to be Europe's Ryder Cup captain

However, former team-mate Ross Fisher, who was also part of the victorious team at Celtic Manor in 2010, believes Donald’s approach to winning back the trophy would contrast with previous captains. 

“I think Luke would be a good choice,” Fisher told bunkered.co.uk. 

“He’s played a few Ryder Cups, his foursomes record was pretty awesome and his singles record wasn’t bad either.

“He’d be a different type of captain to some of the other ones. I think Luke is quite a quiet person, and whether he’s going to delve into stats the way Padraig or Paul McGinley did, who knows?  

“If he’s the captain he’s going to have his way of doing it.” 

A decision over who will lead the team is expected in the coming weeks and will be made by a five-strong committee – including Harrington. 

• "What Europe must do to avoid another battering"

Donald, who has also been a vice-captain for the last two editions of the tournament, said last month he would “love” to be chosen. 

He said: “I've been a part of six Ryder Cups and I've made plenty of notes during those times, stuff that I thought looked good, stuff that I've learned from our other captains, other vice captains, just knowledge that I think is going to help me if I do ever do get that opportunity one day to be a captain.  

"I'm kind of a detailed-oriented guy. I like to write things down. That’s how I practiced - I always put full effort into everything I do.” 

