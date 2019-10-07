search
Another Scottish club at risk of closure this week

By Michael McEwan07 October, 2019
Polmont Golf Club could be forced to close this week unless an eleventh hour rescue bid can be agreed.

It was reported over the weekend that the club and its nine-hole course, situated between Falkirk and Linlithgow, was to close for good today as a result of mounting financial difficulties.

A statement on the club's Facebook page on Saturday said: "It is with deep regret that we have to inform that Polmont Golf Club will cease trading from Monday 07th October. Unfortunately the financial position that the club finds itself in brings the committee to the conclusion that the club cannot continue to operate."

However, a further statement posted on the club's page yesterday hinted that there may still be a chance to bring the 118-year-old club back from the brink.

It read: "Further to the news yesterday, please note an EGM has been arranged for Wednesday 09th October at 1900 at the club for all paid members. Due to the short notice of the EGM please share this post & through word of mouth. Committee will also try to contact as many people prior.

"Purpose of the EGM is to share information on a rescue package which has been put forward to the committee which would see the club continue. Representatives from the group offering the rescue package will be in attendance to discuss the proposal."

Polmont is just the latest Scottish golf club to run into difficulties over the last few months.

Just under a fortnight ago, it was announced that Letham Grange in Angus is to be dissolved, following Mount Ellen in Glasgow and Camperdown in Dundee in going to the wall.

Meanwhile, the six council-run courses in Glasgow face an uncertain future, with a decision on whether or not they will continue to operate expected some time next month.

