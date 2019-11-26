search
Golf News

Another Scottish golf club goes to the wall

By Michael McEwan19 November, 2019
Dollar Golf Club Clackmannanshire Golf In Scotland golf courses Scottish news grassroots golf Amateur Golf Closures
It has been confirmed that Dollar Golf Club will close at the end of this year.

We reported last week that the prospect of winding up the club was to be discussed by members at the club’s annual general meeting last night.

At the time of writing, we are still awaiting official confirmation as to the outcome of that meeting. However, a short notice posted on the club’s website this morning confirms that the decision has been taken to close the oldest of the clubs in Clackmannanshire at the end of December.

Founded by a group of local men in 1890, when they opened up a nine-hole course at Market Park, Dollar has been at its present Ben Sayers-designed home on the slopes of the Ochil Hills since 1906.

Unusually, the course has no bunkers, with Sayers deciding that none were required due to the undulating terrain on which it was laid out.

It becomes the latest in a string of high-profile courses closures in Scotland this year.  

At the end of September, it was announced that Letham Grange in Angus was to be dissolved, following Mount Ellen in Glasgow and Camperdownin Dundee in going to the wall.

Meanwhile, the six council-run courses in Glasgow face an uncertain future, with a decision on whether or not they will continue to operate expected some time this month.

