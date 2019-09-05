Another top PGA Tour pro undergoes knee surgery

Just over a week on from Tiger Woods announcing that he has undergone close-season knee surgery, it has emerged that Dustin Johnson has also gone under the knife for a similar procedure.

Johnson, the world No.3 and former US Open champion, underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair cartilage damage on his left knee this morning.

According to a story on the PGA Tour website, the surgery was performed in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, by Dr George Caldwell, an orthopedic surgeon who has worked with both the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins, as well as other sports teams.

It is thought that the 35-year-old will be able to return to action before the end of the year.

Johnson had a similar procedure carried out in December 2011 on his right knee and was sidelined for approximately one month after.

The former US Open champion has had a mixed year. On the positive, he sealed his 20th career PGA Tour win with victory in the WGC-Mexico Championship and finished runner-up in two majors.

However, since he finished second to Brooks Koepka at the US PGA Championship in May - which saw Koepka dethrone him at the top of the Official World Golf Ranking - Johnson has failed to muster a single top-10 finish... his longest stretch without a top-10 finish since his rookie year in 2008.