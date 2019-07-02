Another two young Scots seal Open spots

Just over a week on from Robert MacIntyre sealing his place in this month's Open Championship, another two young Scottish stars have punched their tickets for Royal Portrush today.

Drumoig-based Connor Syme and last year's silver medalist Sam Locke took two of the three spots available in Final Qualifying at Fairmont St Andrews.

Syme, 23, shot a pair of 67s to earn a second crack at the Claret Jug after previously coming through qualifying to play at Royal Birkdale in 2017.

Locke, meantime, followed his opening 69 with a 67 of his own to finish on four-under, two shots ahead of three players who tied for fourth.

American amateur Brandon Wu led the way at Fairmont on nine-under, three shots better than Syme.

The 36-hole Fairmont shoot-out was one of four such qualifiers which took place today for the final men's major championship of the season.

At Prince's, former Ryder Cup player David Howell agonisingly missed out on a spot, finishing one shot behind Canada's Austin Connelly, who took the third place from that event behind English duo Callum Shinkin and amateur Curtis Knipes.

There was an English 1-2-3 at St Annes Old Links, where Jack Senior, Garrick Porteous and Matthew Baldwin took the three available places.

The results from Notts (Hollinwell) are still to come in.

The 148th Open Championship takes place at Royal Portrush from July 18-21, with Italy's Francesco Molinari the defending champion.