Anthony Kim insists he has “no idea” where his golf future lies, but the American enigma did divulge that he won’t be playing as many Asian Tour events as first planned next year.

Kim, who stunned the game with a return from a 12-year recluse last February, was relegated from LIV Golf as a wildcard in August after failing to finish inside the top-20 in each of his two seasons.

The 40-year-old, first known as a mercurial PGA Tour and Ryder Cup winner before severe injuries and then his mysterious public disappearance, detailed his struggles with addiction on Instagram in February and how he considered “ending my life” for almost two decades.

But after celebrating two years of sobriety in that candid social media post, Kim appears determined to not give up on his progress after being dumped from the LIV league.

Here at the LINK Hong Kong Open, Kim is playing in his third consecutive International Series event on the Asian Tour as he seemingly attempts to make a way back through the circuit’s direct pathway.

Rounds of 68 and 67 represented a solid start in Fanling and while he is still some distance off the lead, this was encouragingly Kim’s best 36-hole score since he re-emerged from the shadows. The five-under total was enough to make his third competitive cut during this unforeseen comeback chapter.

“It’s the best I’ve hit the ball since coming back,” he told bunkered.co.uk on Friday. “I just haven’t got the ball in the hole. I definitely finally see the work I’m doing. I’m excited.

“I wish I’d have scored a little bit better but hopefully I make it to the weekend and get another couple days. It’s only been two days but I hit the ball really well. It’s coming along.”

As it stands, however, Kim’s future is shrouded in as much secrecy as his 12 years away from the professional game.

LIV Golf have confirmed that those who finished in the ‘Drop Zone’ in 2025 will indeed be booted from the league, after the relegated Branden Grace and Bubba Watson were signed back on “business cases” last season.

But it has not been confirmed that Kim, who was a wildcard during his LIV spell, definitely won’t be brought back into the league’s roster in 2026 as he looks to complete a redemption arc on the course.

Otherwise, he would need to gain a spot via the league’s promotions event, rumoured to be taking place in the United States in January.

When asked what his golf future could look like, Kim was as coy as ever. “I just need to get more tournament reps in,” he said. “If I can just keep continuing to get better I’ll be fine.

“This week is the first week I’ve hit the ball well. It’s only been two days but I hit the ball really well. But it’s coming along.

“I don’t think I’ll play as much Asian Tour as I thought [in 2026]. I will be playing some, but I’m just going to see how it goes. I have no idea what my plans are for next year.”

