When Anthony Kim was relegated without scoring a point on the LIV Golf League this season, there was one question worth asking.

What’s next?

A former three-time PGA Tour champion and winning US Ryder Cup player, Kim returned from a 12-year hiatus in the shadows to join LIV, but has been unable to light up the league since his shock return.

Playing as a wild card, his best performance this season was a tie for 25th at LIV Dallas, and there was no reprieve for finishing in the drop zone like in his debut campaign.

Kim, however, is still keen to pursue his comeback and with a return to the LIV league in mind, has now set out to impress on the Asian Tour’s International Series.

The only way Kim can re-join LIV next season is via the International Series standings, or indeed win the LIV Golf Promotions Event, a date for which is yet to be confirmed.

So this week, Kim’s ambitions have taken him to Indonesia for the Jakarta International Championship, where he is attempting to accrue points to finish top of the International Series and gain an automatic ticket back on to LIV.

“My game has been very streaky,” Kim admitted. “I’ve had some stretches where I feel like a world class player, and I’ve had some stretches where I feel like I have no idea what I’m doing. But that comes with not playing golf for 12 years.

“My goal is to play well over the next five or six weeks, and just let things play out. Right now, I’m focused on the events in front of me. If you play well, you have an opportunity. I’m not too worried about what’s ahead – just taking it one week at a time.

“I’m at a point now where I feel more comfortable being out there, and I think great results are in front of me. As long as I can stay healthy, I believe that I’ll have a lot of chances to win in the future.”

There are five events left on the International Series calendar, concluding with the PIF Saudi International in Riyadh next month.

LIV player Lucas Herbert leads the standings, with Zimbabwe’s Scott Vincent in the frame to earn his spot back on the league in second position.

