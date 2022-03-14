"Are you f****ng kidding me?” Tyrrell Hatton rages at missed putt

Tyrrell Hatton has never been one to hide his emotions on the golf course, and he’s showing no signs of mellowing if the Players Championship is anything to go by.

Faced with a decent birdie opportunity on the third on Saturday, Hatton’s ball somehow managed to end up just a couple of inches behind the cup – but didn’t drop.

The Ryder Cup star theatrically dropped his putter to the ground and vented his frustration in an outburst picked up by the TV cameras.

• WATCH: Matthew Wolff throws club in water



• Pro hits brutal shank at Players Championship



Watch the moment for yourself, but be warned: there’s some “choice” language.

How I feel every time I go on the golf course too @TyrrellHatton#THEPLAYERS 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/OGJLyFxT3f — Iain Reid (@IainReid1970) March 13, 2022

Opinion was split on the 30-year-old's behaviour.

Some Twitter users found his reaction hilarious, calling it “one of the best bits of commentary”.

But others were less impressed, branding the Englishman “one of the worst role models” and calling for him to be sanctioned by the PGA Tour.

• Shane Lowry has incredible ace at Players



• WATCH: Sawgrass claims big-name victims

Despite the miss, Hatton is still in decent shape with a round and five holes left to play. So far he’s on three-under for his third round and four-under for the week, five off the lead.

India’s Anirban Lahiri, one of the lowest-ranked players in the field, is currently out in front.