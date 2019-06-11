Are you up to The Great Golf Challenge?

Love golf? Love a challenge? Then we’ve got just the thing for you.



This summer, Cancer Research UK is encouraging golfers across the nation to take part in The Great Golf Challenge, playing an epic 72 holes of golf in one day and raising vital funds in the process.

To get involved, get a team of up to four players together, choose a course and a date over summer that suits you and swing into action with your fundraising.



As an added incentive, the team that raises the most money for the charity will win a golf break at the host venue of the 2010 Ryder Cup, the Celtic Manor Resort in Wales.



Cancer Research UK is pioneering in research to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured. They receive no Government funding and every step taken towards beating cancer relies on every pound donated.

Sign up to The Great Golf Challenge today for a free fundraising pack and get everything you’ll need to raise money for vital cancer research.



Visit cruk.org/golfchallenge