search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsAre you up to The Great Golf Challenge?

Golf News

Are you up to The Great Golf Challenge?

By bunkered.co.uk11 June, 2019
Cancer Research UK The Great Golf Challenge Charity Fundraising Celtic Manor Resort Amateur Golf grassroots golf
Cancerres 1

Love golf? Love a challenge? Then we’ve got just the thing for you.

This summer, Cancer Research UK is encouraging golfers across the nation to take part in The Great Golf Challenge, playing an epic 72 holes of golf in one day and raising vital funds in the process.

To get involved, get a team of up to four players together, choose a course and a date over summer that suits you and swing into action with your fundraising.

• Who has Brandel compared Koepka to?

• US Open - Tee times for Rds 1&2 confirmed!

As an added incentive, the team that raises the most money for the charity will win a golf break at the host venue of the 2010 Ryder Cup, the Celtic Manor Resort in Wales.

• Brave MacRae targets WPGC Cup amid cancer fight

• Ex major champ to miss rest of season with injury

Cancer Research UK is pioneering in research to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured. They receive no Government funding and every step taken towards beating cancer relies on every pound donated.

Sign up to The Great Golf Challenge today for a free fundraising pack and get everything you’ll need to raise money for vital cancer research.

Visit cruk.org/golfchallenge

Related Articles - Charity

Related Articles - Celtic Manor Resort

Related Articles - Amateur Golf

Related Articles - grassroots golf

Golf News

Rory McIlroy looking for fast start at Pebble
Win big $$$ with DraftKings at the US Open
USGA responds to talk of players boycotting US Open
Why is Jason Day so annoyed at himself?!
In-form G-Mac gunning for Pebble return

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Weaken your grip to hit a fade
Callaway
play button
A simple tip to help fight your slice
Watch
play button
Get your alignment correct for more consistency
Watch
play button
How close to the golf ball should you stand?
Watch
See all videos right arrow