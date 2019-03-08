Arnold Palmer Invitational: Fantasy 4 to watch

The PGA Tour continues its 'Florida Swing' this week with the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.

Founded in 1979, as a successor to the Florida Citrus Open Invitational, the event has become one of the most prestigious on the PGA Tour schedule, not least because of its association with the late, great Arnold Palmer.



Indeed, since 2017 - the first edition since 'The King's passing in September 2016 - the tournament champion has been presented with a red cardigan sweater in homage to Palmer.



It is also one the penultimate PGA Tour event in the first bunkered Fantasy Golf Winter League. With everything still to play for in our great new competition, who do we recommend putting in your team this week?

