Golf News

Arnold Palmer Invitational: Fantasy 4 to watch

By bunkered.co.uk06 March, 2019
Arnold Palmer Invitational Arnold Palmer Bay Hill PGA Tour Florida Swing Rory McIlroy Jason Day Marc Leishman Tommy Fleetwood
The PGA Tour continues its 'Florida Swing' this week with the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.

Founded in 1979, as a successor to the Florida Citrus Open Invitational, the event has become one of the most prestigious on the PGA Tour schedule, not least because of its association with the late, great Arnold Palmer.

Indeed, since 2017 - the first edition since 'The King's passing in September 2016 - the tournament champion has been presented with a red cardigan sweater in homage to Palmer.

It is also one the penultimate PGA Tour event in the first bunkered Fantasy Golf Winter League. With everything still to play for in our great new competition, who do we recommend putting in your team this week? 

Hit the Next button below to find out.

Release the clubhead at impact
Increase your speed through the ball
Strike down on the ball for more consistency
Extend your arms through impact
