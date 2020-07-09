search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsArrange your next round with ArrangeARound.com

Golf News

PROMOTION

Arrange your next round with ArrangeARound.com

By bunkered.co.uk05 July, 2020
arrange a round arrangearound.com apps App Store Golf Clubs Amateur Golf grassroots golf Promotion
Arrange A Round

Do you struggle to arrange playing golf around your busy schedule? Do you often find that you and your friends are available to play at different times?

Fear not. Help is at help courtesy of an innovative, free new app called Arrange A Round.

Currently being rolled out throughout the UK and Ireland, this brilliant new platform is designed to help golfers arrange rounds with other people at any of the golf clubs signed up to the service.

An Arrange A Round spokesperson told bunkered.co.uk: This app came about due to the need of individual golfers to find, or arrange a round of golf to fit around their limited time , and not to just rely on having someone they knew, that more than likely couldn’t make the day or time preferred.”

The app is extremely intuitive and straightforward to use.

It features a fully interactive calendar, where the registered golfer can choose the day and time that they would like a round, plus how many playing partners they would like.

Golfers looking for a round can then view this calendar, click on the post for that day, and see details of who’s arranging the round, their handicap, gender etc, and the time. It is then up to the person arranging the round to choose their playing partners.

When this is completed, details of all chosen will be automatically shared, leaving it up to the organising player to book the round directly with the golf club, and firm up the arrangements with all in this group.

Clubs who wish to try this new platform can use it free of charge for 12 months with no contract.

To find out, log-on to arrangearound.com.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - apps

Related Articles - App Store

Related Articles - Golf Clubs

Related Articles - Amateur Golf

Related Articles - grassroots golf

Related Articles - Promotion

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
EVERYTHING YOU EVER WANTED TO KNOW ABOUT SCOTTY CAMERON PUTTERS (2020)
Scotty Cameron
play button
OLD DRIVER VS NEW DRIVER - TaylorMade SIM vs TaylorMade Original One
TaylorMade
play button
PUTTER BATTLE! Odyssey Stroke Lab Triple Track Ten - VS - TaylorMade Spider X
Odyssey Triple Track
play button
THE BEST LOOKING NEW CLUB I'VE SEEN IN 2020 - BUT WHAT IS IT?
Ping
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Cocky amateur ROASTED by LPGA stars for ridiculous tweet
Gemma Dryburgh makes history with Rose Ladies Series win
Fourball golf allowed to resume in Scotland
Tiger Woods announces comeback date
Trio to tee it up this week - despite testing POSITIVE for COVID

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
The correct grip is essential to good ball striking
Watch
play button
Hold your finish to improve your discipline
Watch
play button
Extend the arms after impact
Watch
play button
How to hit the golf ball higher
Watch
See all videos right arrow