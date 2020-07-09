Arrange your next round with ArrangeARound.com

Do you struggle to arrange playing golf around your busy schedule? Do you often find that you and your friends are available to play at different times?

Fear not. Help is at help courtesy of an innovative, free new app called Arrange A Round.

Currently being rolled out throughout the UK and Ireland, this brilliant new platform is designed to help golfers arrange rounds with other people at any of the golf clubs signed up to the service.

An Arrange A Round spokesperson told bunkered.co.uk: This app came about due to the need of individual golfers to find, or arrange a round of golf to fit around their limited time , and not to just rely on having someone they knew, that more than likely couldn’t make the day or time preferred.”

The app is extremely intuitive and straightforward to use.

It features a fully interactive calendar, where the registered golfer can choose the day and time that they would like a round, plus how many playing partners they would like.

Golfers looking for a round can then view this calendar, click on the post for that day, and see details of who’s arranging the round, their handicap, gender etc, and the time. It is then up to the person arranging the round to choose their playing partners.

When this is completed, details of all chosen will be automatically shared, leaving it up to the organising player to book the round directly with the golf club, and firm up the arrangements with all in this group.

Clubs who wish to try this new platform can use it free of charge for 12 months with no contract.

To find out, log-on to arrangearound.com.