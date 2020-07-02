search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsAT LAST! Really positive news for Scottish golf clubs

Golf News

AT LAST! Really positive news for Scottish golf clubs

By Michael McEwan27 June, 2020
Scottish Golf Membership Golf Club Membership Golf In Scotland Amateur Golf grassroots golf Eleanor Cannon AGM
Scottish Flag

It has been revealed that the decline in golf club membership in Scotland has slowed dramatically in the last year.

According to Scottish Golf, there were 500 fewer adult members at Scottish golf clubs during 2019, compared with a reduction of more than 5,500 from 2017 to 2018.

Indeed, between 2012 and 2018, it is reckoned that the number of golf club members in Scotland fell from close to 210,000 to just over 180,000. That works out at an average of nearly 5,000 a year.

• Greenie injured after being hit by stray ball

• Sky commentator critical of Matt Wallace

• Rory calls second PGA Tour shutdown talk "silly" 

Revealing the news at the Scottish Golf AGM – held digitally for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic – the organisation’s chair Eleanor Cannon added that the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions and the re-opening of golf courses has coincided with a significant jump in new membership applications.

“We are getting very positive feedback from lots of clubs which are dealing with membership applications on a scale they’ve not seen for years,” said Cannon. “We have heard of clubs that have had over 80 new membership applications in the past few weeks and that’s a very welcome trend we hope continues throughout the year.

• Ryder Cup star blasts world rankings restart

• Major champ WDs from Travelers Championship

“Many of those applications are from golfers who would otherwise play as visitors, but we have also received reports of new applications from people who visited golf courses for the first time to walk and exercise during the lockdown and have been encouraged to join by the friendly responses they received from existing members.”

The AGM also heard that Scottish Golf has rebated £575,000 back to clubs across the country, helping them deal with the inevitable revenue shortfall caused by the COVID-19 lockdown. That is in addition to a £40,000 emergency fund, which was established to help clubs which have been particularly badly affected.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Scottish Golf

Related Articles - Membership

Related Articles - Golf Club Membership

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Related Articles - Amateur Golf

Related Articles - grassroots golf

Related Articles - Eleanor Cannon

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
EVERYTHING YOU EVER WANTED TO KNOW ABOUT SCOTTY CAMERON PUTTERS (2020)
Scotty Cameron
play button
OLD DRIVER VS NEW DRIVER - TaylorMade SIM vs TaylorMade Original One
TaylorMade
play button
PUTTER BATTLE! Odyssey Stroke Lab Triple Track Ten - VS - TaylorMade Spider X
Odyssey Triple Track
play button
THE BEST LOOKING NEW CLUB I'VE SEEN IN 2020 - BUT WHAT IS IT?
Ping
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Arrange your next round with ArrangeARound.com
Video reveals STUNNING new clubhouse for Glasgow Golf Club
Bryson DeChambeau in angry confrontation with cameraman
WATCH - This is the worst drive you'll ever see a pro hit
Paul Lawrie: The benevolent pro who keeps on giving

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How a stronger golf grip can help you
Callaway
play button
How to improve your takeaway
Callaway
play button
Keep the clubface looking at the ball for as long as possible
Callaway
play button
Lengthen your backswing for more power
Watch
See all videos right arrow