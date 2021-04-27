search
At last! Some good news for Rickie Fowler

Golf News

At last! Some good news for Rickie Fowler

By Michael McEwan27 April, 2021
Rickie Fowler

If Rickie Fowler is looking for the silver lining to the massive cloud that has been hanging over his game of late, he might just have found it.

Or rather, been given it.

The 32-year-old American – now 111th on the Official World Golf Ranking – has been handed an invite to play in next month’s second men’s major of the season, the US PGA Championship.

Fowler, who sat out The Masters earlier this month, ending a streak of 41 consecutive majors, will be pegging it up at Kiawah Island after receiving special dispensation to play by the PGA of America.

He is one of two players to have been extended an invitation, the other being three-time European Tour winner John Catlin.

According to NBC Sports’ Will Gray, a PGA official confirmed the news earlier today, saying that the pair have been invited to do battle for the Wanamaker Trophy "based on their performances, playing records and OWGR position”.

The news is a welcome boost to Fowler who has been struggling for form for some time. Once ranked as high as fourth, he ended 2020 in 53rd place but has tumbled to 111th as of this week. 

His best result in 15 PGA Tour starts this year is a tie for 17th at the Valero Texas Open – one of only three top-25 finishes he has posted in 2020/21.

Golf News

Justin Thomas: “I’m not out here for a popularity contest”
Robert MacIntyre gets his very own SONG!
The Machrie invests in significant course improvements
Tour pro almost disqualified after getting stuck in a lift
World No.8 out of Valspar Championship after positive COVID-19 test

