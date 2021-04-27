At last! Some good news for Rickie Fowler

If Rickie Fowler is looking for the silver lining to the massive cloud that has been hanging over his game of late, he might just have found it.



Or rather, been given it.

The 32-year-old American – now 111th on the Official World Golf Ranking – has been handed an invite to play in next month’s second men’s major of the season, the US PGA Championship.

• Pro breaks down in tears at Monday Qualifier

• New study reveals golf's biggest earner per shot

• LET pro outlines travel concerns ahead of season

Fowler, who sat out The Masters earlier this month, ending a streak of 41 consecutive majors, will be pegging it up at Kiawah Island after receiving special dispensation to play by the PGA of America.

He is one of two players to have been extended an invitation, the other being three-time European Tour winner John Catlin.

According to NBC Sports’ Will Gray, a PGA official confirmed the news earlier today, saying that the pair have been invited to do battle for the Wanamaker Trophy "based on their performances, playing records and OWGR position”.

• Raging golf fans react to PGA Tour bonus scheme

• Tiger Woods spotted at Florida course

The news is a welcome boost to Fowler who has been struggling for form for some time. Once ranked as high as fourth, he ended 2020 in 53rd place but has tumbled to 111th as of this week.

His best result in 15 PGA Tour starts this year is a tie for 17th at the Valero Texas Open – one of only three top-25 finishes he has posted in 2020/21.