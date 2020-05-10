Attention gamers!

Your lockdown prayers have been answered: a brand new PGA Tour golf game is coming.



A verified Twitter account, @PGATOUR2K, released a teaser trailer for the new game. That post was later retweeted by the PGA Tour's official account, underscoring the legitimacy of the new game.

The short clip gives a flavour of what kind of gaming experiences awaits players, with some stunningly real footage of the famous par-3 17th at TPC Sawgrass.

Take a look for yourself...

Full details are expected to be revealed next week.

The PGA Tour video game series launched 1990 with PGA Tour Golf for MS-DOS. It was subsequently developed for the SEGA Mega Drive, Amiga and Super Nintendo.

In 1998, Tiger Woods was announced as the star and face of the series in a deal thought to be worth $7million per year to the 15-time major champion.

Woods led 16 editions of the game - including, in 2012, the first appearance of Augusta National on any golf video game - and between 1999 and 2015, when he was replaced as the face of the game by Rory McIlroy, the series brought in $770m in total sales.

Rory McIlroy PGA Tour 2015 launched in July 2015 on both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. However, the game did not fare nearly as well as the previous versions featuring Woods.It was pulled from all digital storefronts in May 2018 and, in September that year, the game's developers Electronic Arts revealed it was stepping back from the sports video game market.

Since then, there have been various attempts to fill the gap in the market left by the PGA Tour Golf series.

However, PGA Tour 2K21 looks like it could be the most natural successor and the long-anticipated heir-apparent.