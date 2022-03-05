Auchterarder amateur targeting major invites

Scotland’s top male amateur golfer says he is ready for a flying season after a successful South African swing.

Rory Franssen, who plays out of Auchterarder Golf Club, has competed in three events in South Africa to kick-off his 2022 season. Franssen, originally from Inverness, finished runner-up in the South African Amateur Matchplay championship and third in the South African Strokeplay championship, after closing the tournament with rounds of 64 and 65.

“South Africa was a huge confidence boost for me, especially the matchplay,” Franssen told bunkered.co.uk.

“That experience will help with other matchplay events later in the year, like The Amateur Championship.”

• Callaway "pauses" partnership with Mickelson

• Norman escalates power struggle with PGA Tour

Indeed, Franssen is targeting The Amateur Championship and the European Amateur Championship, knowing that wins at either of these events would guarantee a spot in major championships.

“The Amateur Championship and European strokeplay are two events I’m definitely targeting,” the 23-year-old said.

“They are such prestigious events and obviously if I was to win I would get to play in major championships, which would be unreal.



“I haven’t been a massive fan of match play previously but I think last year the experience of playing for Auchterarder in the Perth and Kinross Scratch League really helped me overcome any negative feelings.

“Also, knowing I have the ability to shoot some low scores is really cool and hopefully I can continue those feelings I had in strokeplay events later on in the season.”

This week, Franssen is competing in the Spanish Amateur Championship in Cadiz, where he’ll be looking to continue his strong form.

