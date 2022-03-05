search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsAuchterarder amateur targeting major invites

Golf News

Auchterarder amateur targeting major invites

By Lewis Fraser28 February, 2022
Amateur Golf Rory Franssen Golf In Scotland The Amateur British Amateur Championship
Rory Franssen

Scotland’s top male amateur golfer says he is ready for a flying season after a successful South African swing.

Rory Franssen, who plays out of Auchterarder Golf Club, has competed in three events in South Africa to kick-off his 2022 season. Franssen, originally from Inverness, finished runner-up in the South African Amateur Matchplay championship and third in the South African Strokeplay championship, after closing the tournament with rounds of 64 and 65.

“South Africa was a huge confidence boost for me, especially the matchplay,” Franssen told bunkered.co.uk.

“That experience will help with other matchplay events later in the year, like The Amateur Championship.”

• Callaway "pauses" partnership with Mickelson

• Norman escalates power struggle with PGA Tour

Indeed, Franssen is targeting The Amateur Championship and the European Amateur Championship, knowing that wins at either of these events would guarantee a spot in major championships.

“The Amateur Championship and European strokeplay are two events I’m definitely targeting,” the 23-year-old said.

“They are such prestigious events and obviously if I was to win I would get to play in major championships, which would be unreal.

“I haven’t been a massive fan of match play previously but I think last year the experience of playing for Auchterarder in the Perth and Kinross Scratch League really helped me overcome any negative feelings.

“Also, knowing I have the ability to shoot some low scores is really cool and hopefully I can continue those feelings I had in strokeplay events later on in the season.”

This week, Franssen is competing in the Spanish Amateur Championship in Cadiz, where he’ll be looking to continue his strong form.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Amateur Golf

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Related Articles - The Amateur

Related Articles - British Amateur Championship

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

WATCH: Furious PGA Tour pro launches putter into lake
Your chance to play the Old Course ahead of 150th Open
Jon Rahm sets lofty Tiger Woods target
R&A bans Russian golfers from upcoming championships
Jon Rahm opens up on miss from ten inches

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Don’t take the club away to the inside
Watch
play button
Tighten your dispersion
Watch
play button
Swing and shoulder plane
Watch
play button
Lengthen your backswing for more power
Watch
See all videos right arrow