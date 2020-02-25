Auchterlonies announce MASSIVE leap into 21st century

Auchterlonies, one of the world’s most iconic names in golf, is celebrating 125 years in the game with a massive move that will see them leap into the modern world.



The renowned golf shop, which has been selling golf gear in the home of golf since 1895, has announced that they have launched an e-commerce site to meet the demands of their increasing global customer base.



“We are proud to remain a family business and, as we enter 2020, have invested in the next chapter of the Auchterlonie story,” said general manager Bobby Millar.



The 10,000sqft retail store is situated on the corner of Golf Place, less than 50 yards from the 18th green of the Old Course, and the family run business now look to combine history with contemporary business practices.



“Our online investment is designed to support those who love Auchterlonies and St Andrews but who - for whatever reason - can't easily visit us in the home of golf.”

“The store is a magnet for those who not only want to understand golf’s history but who also want to own a piece of the game, be it from the past, present or future.



"Opening an online store builds on 125 years of outstanding customer service to extend our offering with improved convenience and unique content.”



The shop is an authorised stockist of the very best golf brands including Callaway, Footjoy, Titleist, Adidas, Galvin Green, Underarmour, Glenmuir, Ping, Glenbrae and many others.



Want to have a browse of the new online store? It can be found here: www.auchterlonies.com