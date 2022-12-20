search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsAuction gaffe nets Tiger Woods fan big money

Golf News

Auction gaffe nets Tiger Woods fan big money

By Jamie Hall14 December, 2022
Tiger Woods Golden Age Auctions Golf memorabilia Tom Watson
Tiger Woods Auction

An auction mishap helped a quick-thinking Tiger Woods fan make $3,000 off the back of a piece of rare memorabilia.

The savvy collector spotted a ball which was listed by an unnamed UK auction house as having been signed by golf legend Tom Watson, and paid $43 for the item, as confirmed by The Collectibles Guru on Twitter.

However, the signature on the Titleist ball actually belonged to Woods, and it has since been sold on for $3,037 at Golden Age Auctions.

• Luke Donald hints at new-look Ryder Cup team

• Former world No.1 leaves door open to LIV switch

Despite sharing initials, Woods and Watson’s signatures are clearly very different, so it is not clear how the incident happened.

Memorabilia from Woods’ stellar professional career has been going for a premium this year, with another signed ball – used when he had a hole-in-one on his professional debut at the Greater Milwaukee Open in 1996 – selling for $186,000.

• Tour pro roasted over pro-am moan

• Keith Pelley handed prestigious role

Earlier this week a trademark signed red shirt worn by the 15-time major winner in the final round of the 2010 Masters went for $140,000.

But the biggest buy was a set of irons reported to have been used during Woods’ legendary Tiger Slam of 2000 and 2001, which sold for more than $5million despite doubts being cast over their authenticity.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - Golden Age Auctions

Related Articles - Golf memorabilia

Related Articles - Tom Watson

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

2023 Masters Tournament: The field as it stands
SPOTY: Gary Lineker reacts to Matt Fizpatrick snub
Hero Cup teams finalised
Robert MacIntyre lays down Shane Lowry challenge
The Masters: Augusta National chairman issues update on LIV stars

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

How to square the clubface at impact
Callaway
Increase your shoulder turn and improve your golf
Callaway
The correct shoulder angle at address
Watch
How to hit the golf ball higher
Watch
See all videos right arrow