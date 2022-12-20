Auction gaffe nets Tiger Woods fan big money

An auction mishap helped a quick-thinking Tiger Woods fan make $3,000 off the back of a piece of rare memorabilia.

The savvy collector spotted a ball which was listed by an unnamed UK auction house as having been signed by golf legend Tom Watson, and paid $43 for the item, as confirmed by The Collectibles Guru on Twitter.

However, the signature on the Titleist ball actually belonged to Woods, and it has since been sold on for $3,037 at Golden Age Auctions.

Despite sharing initials, Woods and Watson’s signatures are clearly very different, so it is not clear how the incident happened.

This Tiger Woods signed golf ball was mislabeled by a UK auction house as a Tom Watson autograph.



Memorabilia from Woods’ stellar professional career has been going for a premium this year, with another signed ball – used when he had a hole-in-one on his professional debut at the Greater Milwaukee Open in 1996 – selling for $186,000.

Earlier this week a trademark signed red shirt worn by the 15-time major winner in the final round of the 2010 Masters went for $140,000.

But the biggest buy was a set of irons reported to have been used during Woods’ legendary Tiger Slam of 2000 and 2001, which sold for more than $5million despite doubts being cast over their authenticity.