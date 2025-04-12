Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Augusta National Golf Club is famously one of the most private and exclusive settings in sport.

It is one of the great privileges for the media covering the Masters Tournament, therefore, that one of its most important doors remains open.

The celebrated clubhouse, originally built as the home of plantation owner Dennis Redmond, who owned the land in 1854 long before the course was created, is free to explore for members of the press.

So, on my first visit to Augusta, I of course felt inclined to take advantage.

Here’s what I noticed during a morning tiptoeing around one of the most iconic buildings in golf…

The grandest living room you’ve seen

When you walk into the main room of the clubhouse, its almost like you’ve entered another realm. It is the grandest, living room, museum and library all rolled into one. The first thing you are met with is a giant replica of the Masters trophy, inscribed with names of each of the 54 past champions.

My eyes are immediately drawn to – and widened by – the names of Rory Sabbatini and Lee Westwood, before I realise that runner-ups are also commemorated on the silverware. A couple of green jacket-wearing members are reclining on the large leather sofas beside the grand fireplace in the corner. A serene setting indeed.

On the wall is a striking portrait of the club’s co-founder Clifford Roberts, as well as framed paintings of each flower that the holes at Augusta National are named after. The only piece of technology in the whole room is a computer monitor displaying the tournament leaderboard. Through the corridor before reaching the stairs, each Masters champion has a photo of their winning moment on the wall.

Entering the home of legends

“Hello Benjamin,” says three-time Masters champion Sir Nick Faldo. He’s sitting with his wife Lindsay upstairs in the corner of the room. Ben Crenshaw, a two-time winner, has popped in for a quick chat. Both, of course, are clad in their green jackets.

The 1998 champion Mark O’Meara, meanwhile, is not wearing his but is proudly showing a group of wide-eyed guests where the traditional Champions Dinner takes place every Masters Tuesday.

This upstairs room is dominated by the large bronze sculpture of the legendary co-founder Bobby Jones, but the walls are also adorned with countless other artefacts that catch the eye. Dr Alister MacKenzie’s handwritten drawing of the 12th hole, complete with notes from Jones, is showcased in one of the displays.

On the next shelf along, Spain’s Carla Bernat Escuder has already been honoured with a fine display of her own following her victory in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur last Sunday.

When it comes to celebrating its champions, Augusta National takes it very seriously indeed.

The greatest people-watching spot on earth

Stepping outside on to the whitewashed veranda, the quiet hum of the clubhouse is replaced with the buzz of Masters anticipation. Here, you can have breakfast overlooking Augusta’s famous large oak tree in the foreground with the first tee just beyond.

For one week every year, the branches of the oak morph into a kind of boardroom as the epicentre of the golf business world. Guy Kinnings, the DP World Tour chief executive, is deep in conversation under the shade. LIV Golf’s new CEO Scott O’Neill has also been spotted chatting there this week. We can only assume that for the game’s bigwigs, there’s been quite a bit to discuss.

To your left are the famous green and white parasols that provide shade from the sun for al fresco diners and, in the distance, you can just about see players firing their tee shots around the corner on the par-4 tenth.

While tucking into your breakfast, this surreal setting is the best people-watching spot on Earth.

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.